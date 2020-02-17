Stop Paying For YouTube TV Through Apple's App Store

10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

Image: Getty, Classen Rafael / EyeEm

If you’re paying for your YouTube TV subscription through Apple’s App Store, now’s the time to switch your payment method.

YouTube recently announced that it’s planning to drop support for billing via Apple in March. Come March 13, if you have a YouTube TV subscription that uses the App Store as its form of payment then your account will be automatically cancelled, and you’ll lose your DVR.

While no formal reason was given, the change is likely due to the fees Apple charges for handling those in-app subscriptions, CNET reports. Apple typically takes 30% of a subscription fee for the first year and then 15% thereafter.

At $US50 ($75) a month, that means that Apple is taking in $US15 ($22) a month, or $US180 ($268) a year for every YouTube TV subscription in its first year. When you multiply that over the number of customers paying that way, it all adds up to a pretty significant amount of money that YouTube isn’t getting.

Netflix and Spotify have also stopped allowing subscriptions via in-app purchases from the App Store in recent years.

All that to say: If you have a YouTube TV account that’s currently billed through the App Store, now’s the time to go in and switch it over to something new before you accidentally end up with a cancelled subscription and an empty DVR.

