Strewth! Superloop Just Smashed NBN Pricing By $21 A Month

7 Iconic US Fast Foods You Can Make At Home

What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend (February 21)

Spend Less Time At The DMV By Submitting Your Real ID Paperwork Online

Image: Shutterstock

Starting October 1, 2020 you’re going to need a Real ID or a passport to board any domestic flight in the United States. If you don’t already have one (a Real ID will have a gold or black star in the top-right corner), then acquiring one can be a potentially long and painful process.

Note: This is a Lifehacker US story. Head to Lifehacker Australia for AU-relevant stories.

Since everyone needs a new ID by October, lines at local DMVs have gotten pretty overwhelming. This week the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an update to the Real ID process that will hopefully cut down a bit on that wait time: now you can submit your proof of identity information online prior to your in-person meeting at the DMV.

You’re still going to have to physically go to the DMV to get that licence, but having all your paperwork approved ahead of time will hopefully streamline that process and cut down on the amount of time you have to spend there when you do. Submitting documents online cuts out the long process of manually scanning, copying, and filing paper materials on-site at your local DMV.

The DHS made the change based on feedback. While the ability to upload documents online is now an option, it’s also not a required one. Online document submission has to be implemented on a state level, which means your state may or may not decide to offer the option. You’ll be able to see whether your state allows online document submissions on your state DMV’s website.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au games movies streaming video-games

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang: Best Video Games For Movie Buffs

Plenty of video games are "cinematic". But only a handful actually make you feel like you're in a movie. The following games tick all the same boxes as a great blockbuster -- from compelling characters and unforeseen plot twists to relentless action and heart-stopping set pieces. (Some even contain romance and nooky!) If you've exhausted your Netflix binge-list or just feel like something a little more interactive, these ten video games contain everything a cinephile needs.
au boxing sports streaming

Wilder Vs Fury 2: How To Watch In Australia Free And Online

This coming Saturday, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring to decide the WBC world heavyweight boxing title. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history. Here's how to watch live, online and free in Australia.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles