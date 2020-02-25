How To Unlock Chrome's Hidden Bottom Toolbar In Android

Netflix Australia Is Getting Some Killer Content This Week

Our Favourite Windows 10 Keyboard Tricks

Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: $970 off Surface Book 2, half-price LG and Samsung TVs, Catch's huge $20 Day sale, 70% off Car Dash Cams and more!

1. 20% off Sephora makeup: Sephora has knocked 20% off a range of its Makeup Forever products. The deal ends today, so get on it quick. Buy here.

2. Catch $20 day: Daily deals site Catch has brought back its $20 Day sale. As the name suggests, a stack of products have been slashed to $20 and under. Click here to see the deals.

3. eBay daily deals: Another day, another eBay sale. Today's best bargains include 77% off portable car tyre pumps, half-price Dragon Liege Sunglasses and 70% off Car Dash Cams. Click here! to see everything.

4. $970 off Surface Book 2: The Microsoft Store has some killer Surface Pro deals on at the moment, including up to $970 off the Surface Book 2. Click here for more Surface deals.

5. Kogan Blitz Sale: Kogan is having a big tech clearance sale with an extra 10% off hundreds of already reduced products. Click here to see the deals.

6. 50% big brand TVs: You can currently score up to 50% off LG and Samsung 4K TVs. Click here to see the offers.

See More Lifehacker Deals Here!

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au books feature reading sci-fi science

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

Speculative fiction is the literature of change and discovery. But every now and then, a book comes along that changes the rules of science fiction for everybody.
au feature keyboard-shortcuts shortcuts windows-10

Our Favourite Windows 10 Keyboard Tricks

Since the late 1980s, when the mouse became the main way people invoked actions from the applications they use, the art of the keyboard shortcut has slowly disappeared. I started using a PC in the time when a pointing device was an expensive option on laptops. So, I became pretty adept at using keyboard shortcuts. But it turns out the creators of our software still include them even though we are more likely to use a touchpad, mouse or touchscreen these days. What are some of the lesser known keyboard shortcuts you can use with Windows?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles