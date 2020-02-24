Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

All The TV Shows Getting Cancelled In 2020 [Updated]

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 30% off Kogan 4K TVs, half-price lingerie, 60% off cookware, eBay gadgets clearance and more!

1. 30% off Kogan 4K TVs: Kogan is currently selling its 75-inch 4K Smart TV (Series 9, XU9210) for $1399. That's a cool 30% off the normal price tag. Buy here!

2. $25 Lingerie: Our pals at Lovehoney have smashed the price of lingerie by up to 50% off. There's nothing over $25, with all sizes and styles are catered for. Buy here!

3. eBay daily deals: Another day, another eBay sale. Today's best bargains include 75% off screen protectors, $471 off Norflex treadmills and half-price lawnmowers (plus free shipping). Click here! to see everything.

4. Killer Netflix mobile plan: Optus MVNO Circles.Life is resurrecting one of the best SIM deals we've seen in a long while. For a limited time, you can score 60GB of mobile data - plus a free Netflix subscription - for just $38 a month. Here are the inclusions:

5. 50% off at Charles & Keith: Fashion store is offering 50% off a huge range of shoes, bags, wallets, sunglasses and fashion accessories. You can also get an extra 10% off sale items. Click here!

6. 60% off cookware: Catch is having a cookware clearance with up to 60% off a bunch of products from Tefal, Scanpan, Raco and more. Buy here.

