Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Cheap car DVD players, 50% off KitchenAid appliances, RSCPA's $29 'Adopt A Pet' sale, Kathmandu flash sale and more!

1. Cheap Dual Screen Car DVD/Media Players: Catch has knocked $99 off Portable 9-Inch Twin Screen Car DVD Player. They're down to just $125 (but the peace and quiet they'll bring you on road trips is priceless.) The units also come with USB and SD/MMC slots so your kids can watch movies without the need for DVD discs. Buy here!

2. KitchenAid clearance: Catch is also having a fire sale on KitchenAid products including mixers, toasters, cookware and food processors. Click here!

3. $21 off Superloop NBN plans: Aussie telco Superloop has knocked $21 off all NBN plans for the first six months. The plans are also contract-free so you can cancel after the promotion ends. Here are the NBN 100 plans:

4. 40% off Kathmandu gear: eBay is having a Kathmandu flash sale with 40% off a huge range of clothes, sporting equipment, shoes and accessories. Prices start at $2.99! Buy here.

5. $29 pet sale: The RSCPA has brought back its popular Adopt A Pet drive, with $29 adoptions for all shelter animals, including dogs, cats, horses and sheep. Click here to learn more.

6. Save $100 on Philips Powerbanks: eBay is selling the 10,000mAh Philips Powerbank for just $41.65. That's a massive saving of over $100. To get the deal, use the discount code 'PYEAH' at checkout. Buy here.

