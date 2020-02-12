Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Samsung

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Get $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S20, last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas, 60% off Oakley Sunglasses, $10 off Coles Online and more!

1. $250 Off Samsung Galaxy S20: The S20 phone range was officially unveiled today and Woollies has the best pre-order offer in Australia. For a limited time, you can score $250 off the RRP when you sign up to a 24-month plan. Click here. Alternatively, click on our interactive inclusions table below:

2. $10 off Coles: eBay will deduct $10 off your Coles online order when you purchase $100 or more - which makes this a pretty neat deal for weekly grocery shoppers. If you're an eBay Plus member, you get an extra $5 off. To get the deal, use the discount code 'PHRESH10' at checkout. Click here to start shopping.

3. Valentine's Day deals: It's this Friday, guys. If you haven't organised anything for your squeeze yet, our last minute Valentine's Day gift roundup might be able to help. Click here.

4. Cheap Panasonic Eneloop Batteries: Amazon has discounted the price of Panasonic's rechargeable Eneloop battery range (AA and AAA). Pricing starts at $13. Click here.

5. 60% off Oakley Sunglasses: Catch is having another Oakley Sunglasses sale with up to 60% off select styles. Buy here.

6. Free Android apps: The Google Play Store has slashed a bunch of popular games and utilities by 100%. OzBargain has the list.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.