Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Get a massive 75% off Devanti Smart TVs, Catch's huge appliance sale, Keychain Flashlights for under $10 and more!

1. Catch's $3 Million Appliance Clear-Out: Catch is having a big clearance sale on appliances, including microwaves, portable air conditioners, robot vacuum cleaners, blenders and more. Click here to see everything!

2. 88% off toiletries: You can also score up to 80% off supermarket toiletries. Click here to see the sale.

3. $50 off Luxury Escapes: Luxury Escapes is offering an extra $50 off $500 bookings when you pay with Mastercard. To get the discount, use the code 'MASTERCARDLEAU' at checkout. Click here for more info.

4. 80% off air fryers: eBay is selling Kitchen Couture's 14-litre Air Fryer for $129.95 - that's a massive $469 off the RRP! To get the full discount, use the code 'PUNNET' at checkout. Buy here.

5. Cheap Keychain Flashlights: Amazon is selling the powerful Lumintop LED Keychain Flashlight for $9.74 - a saving of 30%. The torch has an output of 120 lumens and is waterproof, making it ideal for camping. Buy here.

6. 75% off Smart TVs: Need a smaller TV for the bedroom or kid's quarters? eBay has slashed the price of Devanti's 32-inch LED Smart TV by more than 70%. That brings the price to an absurdly low $209. Buy here.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.