Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: three free months of Kayo Sports, save $288 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, $469 off air fryers, massive Lovehoney sale and more!

1. Cheap whiskies: Looking to upgrade your house bar with some quality whisky? We've rounded up five of the best for under $100. Click here.

2. Get three free months of Kayo sports: Foxtel's sports streaming app is offering a limited-edition three month trial. The offer is open to new and returning customers alike. (Pro top: If you're an existing member, cancel and resubscribe to get three months for free.) OzBargain has the instructions.

3. Amazon Valentine's Day sale: Amazon Australia has set up a sales portal for Valentine's Day. There are stacks of deals on offer for all genders. Click here.

4. Cheap air fryer: eBay is selling Kitchen Couture's 14-litre Air Fryer for $129.95 - that's a massive $469 off the RRP! To get the full discount, use the code 'PUNNET' at checkout. Click here for more info.

5. Lovehoney sale: Adult e-store Lovehoney is having a sale for Valentine's Day, with up to 40% off select products. Click here to see the deals.

6. $288 off Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G plans: Telstra has slashed the price of the Note 10+ 5G smartphone by $288 - a discount of $12 per month on a 24-month repayment plan. Here are the inclusions:

