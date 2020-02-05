Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

What Is Windows 10 'S Mode' (And How Do You Remove It?)

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: three free months of Kayo Sports, save $288 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, $469 off air fryers, massive Lovehoney sale and more!

1. Cheap whiskies: Looking to upgrade your house bar with some quality whisky? We've rounded up five of the best for under $100. Click here.

2. Get three free months of Kayo sports: Foxtel's sports streaming app is offering a limited-edition three month trial. The offer is open to new and returning customers alike. (Pro top: If you're an existing member, cancel and resubscribe to get three months for free.) OzBargain has the instructions.

3. Amazon Valentine's Day sale: Amazon Australia has set up a sales portal for Valentine's Day. There are stacks of deals on offer for all genders. Click here.

4. Cheap air fryer: eBay is selling Kitchen Couture's 14-litre Air Fryer for $129.95 - that's a massive $469 off the RRP! To get the full discount, use the code 'PUNNET' at checkout. Click here for more info.

5. Lovehoney sale: Adult e-store Lovehoney is having a sale for Valentine's Day, with up to 40% off select products. Click here to see the deals.

6. $288 off Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G plans: Telstra has slashed the price of the Note 10+ 5G smartphone by $288 - a discount of $12 per month on a 24-month repayment plan. Here are the inclusions:

