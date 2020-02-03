Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Half-price Converse shoes, 75% off digital air fryers, cheap Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers and more!

1. Half-price Converse shoes: Daily deals site Catch has knocked 51% off select Converser sneakers. You can also save big on scores of other shoe brands via the same sale. Click here!

2. Cheap Optus plan: Optus is offering a 100-gigabyte mobile data plan with unlimited national calls and messaging for $59. There's no lock-in contract so you can stay for as long as you like (you might also be eligible for a six-month free trial for Apple Music.) Here are the inclusions:

3. 15% off eBay tech: eBay is having another tech sale with 15% off headphones, laptops, smartphones and more. To get the full discount, use the code 'POPSICLE' at checkout. Click here!

4. 75% off Kitchen Couture Air Fryers: eBay has the 3.4-litre Kitchen Couture Air Fryer down to just $53.30, a massive saving of $195.70. To get the full discount, use the code 'POOL3' at checkout. Click here.

5. Echo Dot bundle: You can currently get two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for $119. That works out to a saving of $39. To get the discount, use the code 'ECHODOT119' at checkout. Click here!

6. Cheap VPN plans: PureVPN is offering a whopping 82% off a one-year plan (down to just $1.92 per month.) Click here!

