Here Are All The 2020 Super Bowl Commercials [Updated]

Install These Underrated Android Apps

The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads

Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Half-price Converse shoes, 75% off digital air fryers, cheap Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers and more!

1. Half-price Converse shoes: Daily deals site Catch has knocked 51% off select Converser sneakers. You can also save big on scores of other shoe brands via the same sale. Click here!

2. Cheap Optus plan: Optus is offering a 100-gigabyte mobile data plan with unlimited national calls and messaging for $59. There's no lock-in contract so you can stay for as long as you like (you might also be eligible for a six-month free trial for Apple Music.) Here are the inclusions:

3. 15% off eBay tech: eBay is having another tech sale with 15% off headphones, laptops, smartphones and more. To get the full discount, use the code 'POPSICLE' at checkout. Click here!

4. 75% off Kitchen Couture Air Fryers: eBay has the 3.4-litre Kitchen Couture Air Fryer down to just $53.30, a massive saving of $195.70. To get the full discount, use the code 'POOL3' at checkout. Click here.

5. Echo Dot bundle: You can currently get two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for $119. That works out to a saving of $39. To get the discount, use the code 'ECHODOT119' at checkout. Click here!

6. Cheap VPN plans: PureVPN is offering a whopping 82% off a one-year plan (down to just $1.92 per month.) Click here!

See More Lifehacker Deals Here!

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs pets today-i-discovered

A Dog Year Is NOT Equivalent To 7 Human Years

Do you know your dog's age in 'dog years'? You know: supposedly a dog is seven dog years old on its first birthday and all that? Well, as it turns out, that figure isn't really accurate at all, and it's thrown even further out of whack when you realise that all dog breeds age at different rates. So if you want to figure out your pooch's actual age in dog years, here's how to do it.
49ers au chiefs feature gridiron nfl super-bowl

Super Bowl 2020: How To Watch Live, Online And Free

It's nearly February, which means it's Super Bowl season. This year will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida and despite being at least 14,000 kilometres away, Australians can watch it all live.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles