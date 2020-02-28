Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

1. MyGenie GMAX Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Catch has dropped the price of this dirt sucker from $1499 to just $296. That's a crazy saving. As well as vacuuming, the MyGenie GMAX can wet mop floors and you can use a smartphone app to tell it which rooms to clean.Hit Catch for this great deal.

2. Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Bose speakers are renowned for their awesome sound. At under $100, the SoundLink Micro is a premium speaker at a down-to-earth price. Grab the deal here.

3. HP Spectre X360 13" Laptop: At just $1816, down from $3699, the Spectre is packed with a Core i7 processor. 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. This is a great machine for businesses and students. Head over to HP's online store. and search for the model "aw0111tu". Although online stock is out, you can pre-order it over the phone using the details provided. (Via OzBargain)

4. Apple Watch Series 5 - 44mm: You can knock $100 off the full price of an Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular. Use the discount code "PRESTO" at check out and instead of paying $849, you can get an Apple Watch on your wrist for $746.70. Head over to Ebay for this deal.

5. Devanti 7kg Front Load Washing Machine: Your can save $750 on a new washing machine. With a 7kg capacity, this machine is great for families and even has a deli setting so you can decide when your clothes are cleaned. Grab it here.

6. 20% of Microsoft Surface: Harvey Norman's trimmed a fifth of the usual price of their entire Microsoft Surface range. And you can jump on their usual interest free offers which currently stands at 48 months interstate's free with monthly payments. Shop here.

