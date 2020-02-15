Should You Drink Water Out Of A Chocolate Syrup Bottle?

The Internet was spell-bound last week when photos emerged of U.S. state representative Kent Calfee drinking what appeared to be straight-up Hershey’s syrup.

Calfee responded by explaining that he has repurposed the syrup bottle to drink plain water. (Not chocolate water, evidently.) “I was fixing to put it in the plastic recycling one day at home,” the recycling-conscious lawmaker explained, “and I thought, shoot, I can put water in that.”

While it may look surprising to see an adult drink directly from the spout of rich, silky goodness, we are not ones to let a possible hack slip through our chocolate-covered fingers.

So we took a couple chocolate syrup bottles and cleaned them out to see if it was a worthwhile drinking option. But we didn’t stop there.

After drinking from an emptied syrup bottle we thought, “What other condiment bottles that can be used as a water bottle?”

We then took four other options: mustard, salad dressing, soy sauce, and tomato sauce. We dumped out their contents (and saved them for later), rinsed and cleaned each vessel, filled them with cold water and got to sippin’.

So which bottle is the best for quenching your thirst on a sweltering summer day? Well, for that answer you’ll have to watch the video above, but we do have some notes: