The 10 Worst Things You Can Say At Work

How Much Mobile Data Do You Really Need In A Month?

Is It Okay To Skip Breakfast? 

How To Draw A Perfect Circle (Without Using A Compass)

If you have a project that calls for a perfectly drawn circle and you don't have a compass, worry not. You can draw perfect circles of all sizes with a few basic office supplies or using only your hands.

In the video above, youtuber DaveHax demonstrates all the ways you can draw a perfect circle without the proper tools. The simplest ways are to use your wrist bone as a pivot point and spin the paper around underneath it, use any of your knuckles as pivot points, or use your finger tips as pivot points. But you can also make an impromptu compass with three pencils and a rubber band, a strip of cardboard, a piece of string, or use two pencils and a paper clip adjusted to the radius you need.

Learn How To Draw By Understanding The World Around You

Learning any artistic process takes a mental adjustment. Learning to draw requires a different mindset that making a spreadsheet. This graphic helps you recognise the broad steps to get started.

Read more

[Via YouTube]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au camera gopro legal motorcycles

Is It Legal To Attach A GoPro To Your Motorcycle Helmet?

Back in 2015, Max Lichtenbaum in Victoria was fined by the police for having a GoPro camera attached to his motorcycle helmet. He took the matter to the Victorian County Court which led to questions around the legality of consumers putting attachments on their helmets.
au candy crisps feature food lollies nostalgia snacks

RIP These Iconic Aussie Lollies And Snacks

While trick-or-treating with my children this year, a sad fact became abundantly clear: most of the treats I loved as a kid are no longer available. Sure, we might not have ever eaten them as adults, but their disappearance from store shelves is no less crushing. It's like a small piece of our childhood has been brutally snuffed out. With that in mind, here are the discontinued Australian snacks we miss most - from Sunnyboy ice blocks to Toobs chips.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles