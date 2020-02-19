Learn To Love Healthy Food With These Tips

The 10 Worst Things You Can Say At Work

How Much Mobile Data Do You Really Need In A Month?

Search Hidden Netflix Categories And Save Your Favourites With This Extension

Image: Netflix

Chrome: Netflix has a ton of hidden categories codes you can use to find movies and shows you're into. The aptly-named Chrome extension Netflix Categories helps you find and save the ones you like.

The extension adds a button to your Chrome menu bar. Click it and you'll see a drop down list of categories that you might not find on the Netflix site proper. You can search the categories by name to find something more specific. If you stumble on a category you like, click the heart icon and then it will be at the top of your list the next time you open the extension.

The button even works when you don't have Netflix open in a tab, so it's a handy shortcut to the category pages.

Find 'Hidden' Netflix Movies With This Trick

The problem with Netflix is that it's too bloody hard to find stuff. If you don't have a specific title in mind and nothing on the front page grabs you, it can take hours of scrolling to find something worth watching.

Read more

[Via Chrome Web Store]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au food

4 Simple Ways I'm Eating Healthier

I wouldn't say I've gone completely mental about healthy eating, but I have started looking at very straightforward ways I can improve my diet. Nothing revolutionary that's difficult to adapt my routine to, or requires a lot of preparation. Lucky for me, during my search, I found some great tips that I -- and anyone -- can adopt.
au camera gopro legal motorcycles

Is It Legal To Attach A GoPro To Your Motorcycle Helmet?

Back in 2015, Max Lichtenbaum in Victoria was fined by the police for having a GoPro camera attached to his motorcycle helmet. He took the matter to the Victorian County Court which led to questions around the legality of consumers putting attachments on their helmets.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles