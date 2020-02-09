SCHOOL CLOSURES: These NSW Schools Are Closed Due To Flooding

Image: Supplied

After weeks of devastating bush fires, NSW is now battling water. Areas of the state are currently flooded with at least 55 schools non-operational due to extreme weather. Here's the full list of closed schools in NSW.

The NSW Government has issued a warning to parents that many public schools will be temporarily non-operational on Monday 10 February. Here's the full list as it stood at the time of writing.

Schools Closed Due To Flooding

(Note: While parts of Queensland are also flooded, there is currently only one confirmed school closure: Kindon State School.)

Albion Park High School Albion Park Public School Bilpin Public School Brisbane Water Secondary College Umina Campus Brunswick Heads Public School Central Mangrove Public School Colo Heights Public School Ebenezer Public School Elanora Heights Public School Freemans Reach Public School Galston High School Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre Glossodia Public School Hawkesbury High School Holgate Public School Jilliby Public School Kulnura Public School Kurrambee School Lisarow Public School Macdonald Valley Public School Mannering Park Public School Marsden High School Megalong Public School Narara Valley High School Narrabeen Lakes Public School Narrabeen North Public School Narrabeen Sports High School Peats Ridge Public School Penrith Valley Learning Centre Pitt Town Public School Point Clare Public School Somersby Public School Towamba Public School Tullimbar Public School Wilberforce Public School Wooli Public School Wyndham Public School Wyong Creek Public School

If your kids go to one of the following schools you may need to make alternative arrangements. We advise contacting the school for updated and keeping tabs on their official social media pages.

You should also check the Education NSW website for updates.

[Via Education NSW]