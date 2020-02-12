Samsung Galaxy S20 Range: What Aussies Need To Know

Image: Supplied

Samsung's latest flagship phone range is finally upon us. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra come packed with oodles of next-gen features - including 5G in all but the lowliest models. Here are the specs, pricing and release date for the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Australia.

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy S10. No, you didn't fall asleep for a decade. Rather than release the Galaxy S11, the company has leap-frogged a bunch of digits to commemorate the year 2020. Or something. But the name isn't important, really - what matters is the cutting-edge components, software and imaging chops beneath the hood. Like every Galaxy phone before it, the S20 range is destined to be best in class.

Wait For The Samsung Galaxy S20 [Updated] Such is the mobile phone cycle that we are only a month away from the release of Samsung's next flagship ⁠— the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 as it's now allegedly being called. However, new reports have revealed it's actually going to have some very important upgrades to set it apart from its recent predecessors. In fact, if you haven't bought the Samsung Galaxy S10 yet, you may want to wait. Here's everything you need to know. Read more

How many Galaxy S20 models are there?

Image: Supplied

There are three main models in the S20 range. However, there are more than one iteration of each. For example, the entry-level Galaxy S20 boasts 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 4G connectivity - but there's also a 5G model with 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S20+ comes in three variants: a 4G model with 128GB storage, a 5G model with 256GB storage and another 5G model with 512GB storage.

Then there's the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is the equivalent of last year's deluxe S10 5G model. It comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice between 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage. There's also a 16GB monster with 512GB storage.

So that's seven different options in total, plus four colour choices - Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink and Cosmic Black (S20 Ultra only).

Samsung Galaxy S20 range specifications

Image: Supplied

On paper at least, the S20 range appears to eclipse its predecessor, with a significant bump to the battery, processing power and camera. This is especially true of the S20 Ultra which boats a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 40-megapixel selfie cam, plus a 100x zoom. If this zoom feature is capable of producing quality images, this could be the game changer that catapults Samsung to the top of the pack.

You can see the chief specs for each phone below.

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 2X Infinity O Display (3200X1440), HDR10+, 120Hz 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 2X Infinity O Display (3200X1440), HDR10+, 120Hz 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 2X Infinity O Display (3200X1440), HDR10+, 120Hz Body 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, 163g 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm, 188g 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm, 222g Camera Rear:Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle 12MP F1.8, Telephoto: 64MP. Front: 10MP F2.2 Rear:Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle 12MP F1.8, Telephoto: 64MP, DepthVision sensor. Front: 10MP F2.2 Rear:Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle 108MP F1.8, Telephoto: 48MP, DepthVision sensor. Front: 40MP F2.2 Processor 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Memory/Storage 8GB RAM/128GB storage (4G) or 12GB RAM/128GB storage (5G) 8GB RAM/128GB storage (4G) or 12GB RAM/ with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (5G) 12GB RAM/128GB storage or 16GB/512GB storage (5G) Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Battery 4,000 mAH with 25W fast charge and fast wireless charging 2.0 4,500 mAH with 25W fast charge and fast wireless charging 2.0 5,000 mAH with 45W fast charge and fast wireless charging 2.0 Connectivity 4G or 5G 4G or 5G 5G Colours Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black Price $1,349 for 8GB/128GB/4G, $1,499 for 12GB/128GB/5G $1,499 for 8GB/128GB/4G, $1,649 for 12GB/128GB/5G, $1,899 for 12GB/512GB/5G $1,999 for 12GB/128GB/5G, $2,249 for 16GB/512GB/5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Range Australian pricing

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 cost? In a word: heaps. With prices starting at $1349 and ballooning to a colossal $2249, the range is prohibitively expensive to say the least. You're basically paying "Apple Tax" on an Android phone.

There's also some interesting anomalies in the pricing. For example, the 5G Galaxy S20 (128GB) costs the same as the 4G Galaxy S20+ (128GB) - so it pays to take a close look at the specs before deciding which model you want to buy.

Here are the prices for all available models and capacities:

Samsung Galaxy S20 (8GB/128GB/4G): $1349

$1349 Samsung Galaxy S20 (12GB/128GB/5G): $1499

$1499 Samsung Galaxy S20+ (8GB/128GB/4G): $1499

$1499 Samsung Galaxy S20+ (12GB/128GB/5G): $1649

$1649 Samsung Galaxy S20+ (12GB/512GB/5G): $1899

$1899 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (2GB/128GB/5G): $1999

$1999 Galaxy S20 Ultra (16GB/512GB + 5G): $2249

Samsung Galaxy S20 Australian release date

Image: Supplied

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range will be hitting stores on March 6. All models are available to pr-order from 9am today (February 12.)

Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-order bonus

Image: Supplied

Samsung is continuing its tradition of providing freebies to customers who pre-order. Customers who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra before March 8 will score a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ wireless earphones valued at $299. Annoyingly, the offer doesn't appear to extend to the vanilla S20 so you should probably pump for one of the aforementioned models if you're pre-ordering.

Samsung Galaxy S20 mobile plans

Australia's major telcos are expected to release their plan pricing and pre-order offers later today. We'll be updating this article as soon as we learn more.