The Quickest Way To Calculate Percentages

The Best iPhone Apps You Probably Don't Know About

Super Bowl 2020: How To Watch Live, Online And Free

Remember These 12 Rules When Using Commas

Image: Business Insider

Contrary to popular belief, commas don’t just signify pauses in a sentence. In fact, precise rules govern when to use this particular punctuation mark.

When followed, they lay the groundwork for clear written communication. We’ve compiled a list of all of the times when you need the mighty comma.

#1 Use a comma before any coordinating conjunction (and, but, for, or, nor, so, yet) that links two independent clauses.

Example: “I went running, and I saw a duck.”

You may need to learn a few grammatical terms to understand this one.

An independent clause is a unit of grammatical organisation that includes both a subject and verb and can stand on its own as a sentence. In the previous example, “I went running” and “I saw a duck” are both independent clauses, and “and” is the coordinating conjunction that connects them. Consequently, we insert a comma.

If we were to eliminate the second “I” from that example, the second clause would lack a subject, making it not a clause at all. In that case, it would no longer need a comma: “I went running and saw a duck.”

#2 Use a comma after a dependent clause that starts a sentence.

Example: “When I went running, I saw a duck.”

A dependent clause is a grammatical unit that contains both subject and verb but cannot stand on its own, like “When I went running …”

Commas always follow these clauses at the start of a sentence. If a dependent clause ends the sentence, however, it no longer requires a comma. Only use a comma to separate a dependent clause at the end of a sentence for added emphasis, usually when negation occurs.

#3 Use commas to offset appositives from the rest of the sentence.

Appositives act as synonyms for a juxtaposed word or phrase. For example, “While running, I saw a mallard, a kind of duck.” “A kind of duck” is the appositive, which gives more information about “a mallard.”

If the appositive occurs in the middle of the sentence, both sides of the phrase need a comma. As in, “A mallard, a kind of duck, attacked me.”

Don’t let the length of an appositive scare you. As long as the phrase somehow gives more information about its predecessor, you usually need a comma.

“A mallard, the kind of duck I saw when I went running, attacked me.”

There’s one exception to this rule. Don’t offset a phrase that gives necessary information to the sentence. Usually, commas surround a non-essential clause or phrase. For example, “The duck that attacked me scared my friend” doesn’t require any commas. Even though the phrase “that attacked me” describes “the duck,” it provides essential information to the sentence. Otherwise, no one would know why the duck scared your friend. Clauses that begin with “that” are usually essential to the sentence and do not require commas.

#4 Use a comma after introductory adverbs.

“Finally, I went running.”

“Unsurprisingly, I saw a duck when I went running.”

Many adverbs end in “ly” and answer the question “how?” How did someone do something? How did something happen? Adverbs that don’t end in “ly,” such as “when” or “while,” usually introduce a dependent clause, which rule number two in this post already covered.

Also insert a comma when “however” starts a sentence, too. Phrases like “on the other hand” and “furthermore” also fall into this category.

Starting a sentence with “however,” however, is discouraged by many careful writers. A better method would be to use “however” within a sentence after the phrase you want to negate, as in the previous sentence.

#5 Use a comma when attributing quotes.

The rule for where the comma goes, however, depends on where attribution comes.

If attribution comes before the quote, place the comma outside the quotations marks. The runner said, “I saw a duck.”

If attribution comes after the quote, put the comma inside the quotation marks. “I saw a duck,” said the runner.

#6 Use a comma to separate each element in an address. Also use a comma after a city-state combination within a sentence.

“I work at 257 Park Ave. South, New York, N.Y., 10010.”

“Cleveland, Ohio, is a great city.”

#7 Also use a comma to separate the elements in a full date (weekday, month and day, and year). Also separate a combination of those elements from the rest of the sentence with commas.

“March 15, 2013, was a strange day.” Even if you add a weekday, keep the comma after “2013.”

“Friday, March 15, 2013, was a strange day.”

“Friday, March 15, was a strange day.”

You don’t need to add a comma when the sentence mentions only the month and year. “March 2013 was a strange month.”

#8 Use a comma when the first word of the sentence is “yes” or “no.”

“Yes, I saw a duck when I went running.”

“No, the duck didn’t bite me.”

#9 Use a comma when directly addressing someone or something in a sentence.

My editor often asks, “Christina, is that article up yet?”

Another clever meme shows the problem with incorrect placement of this comma. “Stop clubbing baby seals” reads like an order to desist harming infant mammals of the seal variety. The version with a comma, however, instructs them to stop attending hip dance clubs. “Stop clubbing, baby seals.”

#10 Use a comma between two adjectives that modify the same noun.

For example: “I saw the big, mean duck when I went running.”

Only coordinate adjectives require a comma between them. Two adjectives are coordinate if you can answer yes to both these questions: 1. Does the sentence still make sense if you reverse the order of the words? 2. Does the sentence still make sense if you insert “and” between the words?

Since “I saw the mean, big duck ” and “I saw the big and mean duck” both sound fine, you need the comma.

Sentences with non-coordinate adjectives, however, don’t require a comma. For example, “I lay under the powerful summer sun.” “Powerful” describes “summer sun” as a whole phrase. This often occurs with adjunct nouns, a phrase where a noun acts as an adjective describing another noun — like “chicken soup” or “dance club.”

#11 Use a comma to offset negation in a sentence.

For example: “I saw a duck, not a baby seal, when I went running.”

In this case, you still need the comma if the negation occurs at the end of the sentence. “I saw a baby seal, not a duck.”

Also use commas when any distinct shift occurs in the sentence or thought process. “The cloud looked like an animal, perhaps a baby seal.”

#12 Use commas before every sequence of three numbers when writing a number larger than 999. (Two exceptions are writing years and house numbers.)

For example, 10,000 or 1,304,687.

That concludes today’s lesson. Check your understanding of some other common grammatical mistakes here.

What about the Oxford comma?

Example: “I saw a duck, a magician, and a liquor store when I went running.”

That last comma, known as the serial comma, Oxford comma, or Harvard comma, causes serious controversy. Although many consider it unnecessary, others insist on its use to reduce ambiguity.

There’s an Internet meme that demonstrates its necessity perfectly. The sentence, “We invited the strippers, JFK, and Stalin,” means the speaker sent three separate invitations: one to some strippers, one to JFK, and one to Stalin. The version without the Oxford comma, however, takes on an entirely different meaning, potentially suggesting that only one invitation was sent — to two strippers named JFK and Stalin. Witness: “We invited the strippers, JFK and Stalin.”

Of course, most sensible readers will be able to grasp the writer's intended meaning, particularly within the context of preceding and following sentences. The Oxford comma should be used at your own discretion - just try to keep it consistent in your writing!

This story originally appeared on Business Insider. It has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • cdricho @cdricho

    Great refresher!

    Starting a sentence with “however,” however, is discouraged by many careful writers.

    Why? I often start a sentence with however. I thought the point of a conjunction was to link the previous sentence with the current one.

    Last edited 30/03/17 7:32 am
    0
  • Sir Doctor B @sir-doctor-b

    In regards to number 7, the Australian Style Manual actually suggest avoiding the use of a comma altogether by separating numbers with words.

    I.e. On 30 March 2017, I wrote this comment.

    Last edited 30/03/17 2:50 pm
    1
    • javelo @javelo

      The Australian Style Manual can suggest whatever they want to suggest, however, the English language use of punctuation is the only method of correct punctuation.
      The comma is used to indicate a pause in reading written words, otherwise, trying to read words without a pause becomes immensely tedious.
      The information in #7 is written in the correct manner.

      0
      • Sir Doctor B @sir-doctor-b

        And the Australian Style Manual is the standard by which Australian Publishers tend to follow, thereby setting the correct usage within Australian written language. Thus, your point is redundant.

        But what trumps all is consistency. Being impossible to please everyone, grammar sticklers will always pull-up people for arbitrary rules that any sane person doesn't care about—even editors and publishers—or have knowingly disregarded for their own, educated, reasons. Therefore, as long as one is consistent and has a style guide by which they abide, Grammar Nazis can suck it.

        And on 1 April 2017, I made this comment.

        Last edited 01/04/17 3:10 pm
        0
  • Sylvan Nest @sylvannest

    This excuse of "well any sane person can understand what you actually mean when you use don't use the Oxford comma" is crap. The example is always this way out-there statement about two very different characters (JFK, Stalin, Lady Gaga)... but when you actually get a real-world example with topics that aren't so far fetched, the Oxford comma actually comes in handy. If writing was meant to be left up to interpretation, we'd write it so. If you DON'T want any interpretation in your writing, we have the tools at our disposal to do so. I never understand how you could be against the Oxford comma. You're against clear communication?

    0
  • javelo @javelo

    [quote]"Of course, most sensible readers will be able to grasp the writer's intended meaning, particularly within the context of preceding and following sentences."

    Incorrect, sensible readers will have been taught the correct method of of all facets of writing, reading and speaking the English language, without commas and other punctuation, the intended meaning of the writer can easily be misunderstood irrespective of the context of 'the' preceding and following word, words or sentences.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

android feature google messages messaging pixel rcs text-messaging

Check If You Have Access To Google's RCS Messaging

RCS messaging is here—thanks, Google—but there’s still a chance that you can’t flip the switch on it because, again, Google. Yes, it’s another feature rollout, which means you’ll be staring at your phone for some unknown amount of time, hoping it reveals to you the setting you can use to turn on something that sounds really awesome on paper.
amazon-prime-video au disney-plus feature foxtel netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In February

We're already on to our second month of the year and that means another truckload of new content is heading your way. As always, more shows and movies are coming across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in February 2020 to take up even more of your precious free time. Here's all of them bundled up into one giant post.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles