NFL Game Pass Is Down - Watch The 2020 Super Bowl Here Instead

Image: Getty

NFL Game Pass has conveniently kicked the can during the NFL's biggest event of the year. If you're struggling to watch the 2020 Super Bowl because of it, here are some other ways to watch the game.

How to watch the 2020 Super Bowl without NFL Game Pass

The easiest way to watch the 2020 Super Bowl live, including the infamous half-time show and ads, is probably on Kayo Sports. You'll be able to set it up on your phone, your tablet, your desktop browser or whatever works for you.

If you've yet to join up to Kayo Sports, head here and grab the first 14 days for free. It starts at $25 a month with no lock-in contract.

Watch the 2020 Super Bowl free on 7mate

If you've got access to a TV, Channel Seven's 7mate will be airing the Super Bowl for free. If you don't have your TV hooked up, you're in luck because Seven also livestreams via 7Plus. Just expect a lot of ads because nothing's truly for free after all.

Catch the 2020 Super Bowl on Foxtel

If you're already signed up to Foxtel, you'll be happy to hear you're going to be able to watch it for free via the ESPN channel. Flick it on and tune in from 10am AEDT to catch the game.

To sign up for Foxtel with access to ESPN, you'll have to purchase the base pack for $25 per month and then add on the $29 a month Sport subscription. Like Kayo, a free trial is available for customers who haven't signed up previously - just remember to cancel before the trial finishes.

Here Are All The 2020 Super Bowl Ads! Whether you're a fan of American football or couldn't care less, the Super Bowl is always worth watching for the assortment of crazy adverts. Each year, the world's biggest brands spend astronomical sums of money to debut new commercials in this highly coveted time slot. You can expect a cavalcade of funny, stupid, raunchy, weird and insanely expensive ads to drop over the next hour on such divergent topics as beer, cars, fast food, movies, computers and everything in-between. We'll be collecting the best ads as they appear online. Watch them all here! Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.