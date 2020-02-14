Netflix Is Releasing Some Seriously Cool Content This Weekend

Image: Chronicles Of Riddick (Supplied)

Netflix is unceremoniously dumping a bunch of movues this month, including bona fide classics like Vertigo, Dazed and Confused and Shakespeare In Love (shut up, I like it.) But it's partially making up for this via some seriously cool additions this weekend. Here is the full list.

Each month, Netflix adds tons of new movies and TV shows to its library. We've already listed everything coming to Netflix this month - but separating the critical gems from the box-office duds can be tricky.

To save you the trouble, we've shortlisted the best movies and TV shows that were either recently added, or are due to appear in the next few days. That's your week's viewing sorted!

Original Netflix Movies

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (streaming now)

It’s a new year and Lara Jean and Peter are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot, Chris and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy, to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Isi & Ossi (14/2/2020)

They couldn’t be any more different: Isi (20) is a billionaire’s daughter from posh Heidelberg, Ossi (23) lives in the nearby working-class town of Mannheim, raised by his poor, struggling single mother. But when Isi meets Ossi, the two quickly realize that they could benefit from each other: Isi needs Ossi to provoke her overprotective parents and get them to fund her long-desired dream to become a chef - Ossi needs Isi’s money to finance a boxing match. What seems like a solid plan, soon develops into emotional chaos…

Netflix TV shows

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (streaming now)

Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Cable Girls: Final Season (14/2/2020)

Lidia returns to Spain to try and find her daughter with the help of her close friends, as they all grapple with the consequences of the civil war.

Love is Blind (streaming now)

In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over the next four weeks, they’ll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or will physical realities and external factors have sabotaged them?

Castle and Castle (14/2/2020)

A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage.

Licensed movies

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (14/2/2020)

Ten years after the first American Pie movie, three new hapless virgins discover the Bible hidden in the school library at East Great Falls High.

The Chronicles of Riddick (14/2/2020)

The wanted criminal Richard Bruno Riddick (Vin Diesel) arrives on a planet called Helion Prime and finds himself up against an invading empire called the Necromongers, an army that plans to convert or kill all humans in the universe.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (14/2/2020)

Two straight, single Brooklyn firefighters pretend to be a gay couple in order to receive domestic partner benefits.

Hot Fuzz (14/2/2020)

A skilled London police officer is transferred to a small town with a dark secret.

Liefling (14/2/2020)

An adventure-loving young woman catches the attention of a handsome beau in this musical celebration of love, friends and fate.

Notting Hill (14/2/2020)

The life of a simple bookshop owner changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world.

Cuddle Weather (14/2/2020)

When a seasoned sex worker sleeps with a rookie call boy, they soon find that a strictly physical relationship doesn't completely satisfy them.

Panipat - The Great Betrayal (14/2/2020)

In 18th-century India, a Maratha commander leads his army in preparation for a fierce battle against Afghan invaders in this film based on real events.

Smokin' Aces (14/2/2020)

When a Las Vegas performer-turned-snitch named Buddy Israel decides to turn state's evidence and testify against the mob, it seems that a whole lot of people would like to make sure he's no longer breathing.

Tower Heist (14/2/2020)

When a group of hard-working guys find out they've fallen victim to their wealthy employer's Ponzi scheme, they conspire to rob his high-rise residence.

The Eagle (14/2/2020)

In Roman-ruled Britain, a young Roman soldier endeavors to honor his father's memory by finding his lost legion's golden emblem.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (14/2/2020)

When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories.

Happy Gilmore (14/2/2020)

A rejected hockey player puts his skills to the golf course to save his grandmother's house.

Evan Almighty (14/2/2020)

God contacts Congressman Evan Baxter and tells him to build an ark in preparation for a great flood.

Step Up: Revolution (14/2/2020)

Emily arrives in Miami with aspirations to become a professional dancer. She sparks with Sean, the leader of a dance crew whose neighborhood is threatened by Emily's father's development plans.

Kids and Anime

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (streaming now)

In this interactive special, Harold and George need your decision-making skills to stop Krupp from blowing their beloved treehouse to smithereens.

Dragon Quest Your Story (streaming now)

The story begins with a young boy named Dai .Dai, the young protagonist of the series, is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by Brass and with his best friend, the monster Gome, Dai grows up dreaming of becoming a hero.