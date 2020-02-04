New On Netflix: Everything Coming In February 2020

Image: Supplied

Netflix has released its full schedule for February, 2020. There are over 70 confirmed movies, documentaries and TV shows waiting in the wings, including plenty of returning favourites. Here's the full list!

While it's not quite as big as January's content blitzkrieg, Netflix has a pretty impressive lineup this month. In a major coup, the streaming service has bagged the rights to the entire Studio Ghibli collection - arguably the finest animated films ever made. We're getting seven in February, with more being drop fed in the months to come.

There are also new episodes of Altered Carbon, Narcos: Mexico, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Van Helsing and Captain Underpants (y'know, for kids).

In addition to the titles mentioned above, we're also getting an adaptation of the critically-acclaimed comic series Locke & Key. On the third-party movie front, there's the Keanu Reeves shoot 'em up John Wick: Chapter 3, the fun crime caper Baby Driver, guilty pleasure Happy Gilmore the triumphant return of Hot Fuzz!

Read on for everything coming to Netflix Australia in February, 2020!

TV shows

Van Helsing: Season 4 (8/2/2020)

Vanessa embraces a new philosophy while the secrets of Blak-Tek are revealed and Sam pursues his evil agenda: resurrecting the Dark One.

My Holo Love (7/2/2020)

Soyeon is a lonely woman leading a lackluster life because of prosopagnosia. One day she inadvertently comes to possess a prototype of Hollo, a state-of-the-art AI hologram device, and her life is changing. Nando, a genius programmer who creates Hollo, moves in next door of Soyeon to snatch Hollo. For Soyeon, the appearances and voices of Nando and Hollo are same. Where will their triangle relationships go?

Locke & Key (7/2/2020)

After the gruesome murder of their father, three siblings move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them.

The Blacklist: Season 7 (10/2/2020)

Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. He tells the FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world that he has compiled over the years and is willing to inform on their operations in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Love is Blind - A 3 week event (13/2/2020)

In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over the next four weeks, they’ll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or will physical realities and external factors have sabotaged them?

Taj Mahal 1989 (Coming in February)

Dharam and Rashmi both students at the university are in love and are enjoying the first flush of youth. As Dharam gets more passionate about following his political ambitions Rashmi questions the change in his demeanor and moves away. Angad is the friend that everyone needs, while his philosophy about love is very clear, that it doesn’t exist, he falls head over heels for Mamta who is the student leader for the communist party and stands against the party that Dharam is a part of.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (13/2/2020)

Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Cable Girls: Final Season (14/2/2020)

Lidia returns to Spain to try and find her daughter with the help of her close friends, as they all grapple with the consequences of the civil war.

Gentefied (21/2/2020)

Three Latinx cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather's taco shop afloat in their rapidly gentrifying LA neighborhood.

Puerta 7 (21/2/2020)

A woman (Dolores Fonzi) tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime surrounding it. Created by Martín Zimmerman ("Ozark," "Narcos").

Spectros (20/2/2020)

A horror mystery starts taking place in the district of Liberdade, the Japanese neighborhood of São Paulo. A teenage boy comes together with three other misfit kids, as they become embroiled in the clash amongst Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits invading their neighborhood.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (28/2/2020)

Formula 1 drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track. The series now returns for Season 2.

I Am Not Okay With This (26/2/2020)

A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel.

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (27/2/2020)

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan's World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.

Followers (27/2/2020)

Followers is the first drama series directed by Mika Ninagawa (Diner, No Longer Human) and highlights her unique approach to filming with dreamlike vivid colors, along with distinct and vibrant aesthetic. It is an original story that depicts Tokyo with the authentic fashion and lifestyles of women living there, starring Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda and more talented casts. Tokyo: a vibrant city full of life, color, ambition and fashion.

Unstoppable (28/2/2020)

In Mexico City, three spoiled young girls meet a dangerous woman who leads them on a risky journey, where they grow and learn about themselves.

Queen Sono (28/2/2020)

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Restaurants on the Edge (28/2/2020)

A team of experts turns failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Horse Girl (7/2/2020)

Sarah (Alison Brie) is a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee who finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely lucid dreams upends the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah becomes increasingly unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, HORSE GIRL is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

The Coldest Game (8/2/2020)

During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Russia chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (12/2/2020)

It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Isi & Ossi (14/2/2020)

They couldn’t be any more different: Isi (20) is a billionaire’s daughter from posh Heidelberg, Ossi (23) lives in the nearby working-class town of Mannheim, raised by his poor, struggling single mother. But when Isi meets Ossi, the two quickly realize that they could benefit from each other: Isi needs Ossi to provoke her overprotective parents and get them to fund her long-desired dream to become a chef - Ossi needs Isi’s money to finance a boxing match. What seems like a solid plan, soon develops into emotional chaos…

La trinchera infinita (28/2/2020)

The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

All The Bright Places (28/2/2020)

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

La boda de la abuela (5/2/2020)

Sequel to the successful EL CUMPLE DE LA ABUELA After having met the family a few years ago when celebrating their grandmother's birthday, the same cast of characters is reunited to now celebrate her wedding to the family's gardner. The family opposes the marriage, new characters will be introduced and madness will ensue.

Licensed movies

Baby Driver (1/2/2020)

After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Blades of Glory (1/2/2020)

In 2002, two rival Olympic ice skaters were stripped of their gold medals and permanently banned from men's singles competition. Presently, however, they've found a loophole that will allow them to qualify as a pairs team.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (1/2/2020)

When humanity allies with a bounty hunter in pursuit of Optimus Prime, the Autobots turn to a mechanic and his family for help.

Love Jacked (1/2/2020)

MAYA, has artistic ambitions - her father ED wants: a dutiful daughter to run the family store. Taking her independence a step further, Maya decides to travel to Africa for inspiration and returns with a fiancé.

Sergio (1/2/2020)

A sweeping drama set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, where the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career.

Philomena (1/2/2020)

A world-weary political journalist picks up the story of a woman's search for her son, who was taken away from her decades ago after she became pregnant and was forced to live in a convent.

Hey Arnold! The Movie (1/2/2020)

They must recover a stolen document they need in order for the neighborhood to stop being bulldozed.

She Did That (4/2/2020)

Jon's sister visits from out of town and their past becomes their present.

Faith, Hope & Love (4/2/2020)

Recent divorcee Faith enters a dance contest to save her dance studio, where she meets Jimmy Hope and rediscovers her faith and dreams.

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ (5/2/2020)

Episode one opens at the Oscars with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway (Bonnie and Clyde themselves) announcing that Damien Chazelle's beloved musical La La Land had won. However, in perhaps one of the most bizarre and embarrassing moments in the ceremony's 89-year history, amid an onstage melee and calls that there had been a mistake, just like that, Moonlight became the first film with an all-black cast to win Best Picture.

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (5/2/2020)

An in-depth profile of the life and career of Willy T. Ribbs - the controversial Black driver who shattered the color barrier of professional auto-racing and became the first Black qualifier in the storied history of the Indy 500.

#cats_the_mewvie (5/2/2020)

A veritable video feast of small animals cats love to watch. Mice, birds, bugs, squirrels, and even a leaping Chinchilla! Ninety minutes of looping cat loving fun.

Q Ball (11/2/2020)

Documentary that explores the San Quentin Prison basketball squad - teammates and inmates at "the Q" - along their journey of rehabilitation and possible redemption.

Instant Hotel: Season 2 (11/2/2020)

Teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of best Instant Hotel by staying overnight in one another's rentals and rating their experiences.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (14/2/2020)

Two straight, single Brooklyn firefighters pretend to be a gay couple in order to receive domestic partner benefits.

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (14/2/2020)

Ten years after the first American Pie movie, three new hapless virgins discover the Bible hidden in the school library at East Great Falls High.

The Chronicles of Riddick (14/2/2020)

The wanted criminal Richard Bruno Riddick (Vin Diesel) arrives on a planet called Helion Prime and finds himself up against an invading empire called the Necromongers, an army that plans to convert or kill all humans in the universe.

Smokin' Aces (14/2/2020)

When a Las Vegas performer-turned-snitch named Buddy Israel decides to turn state's evidence and testify against the mob, it seems that a whole lot of people would like to make sure he's no longer breathing.

Hot Fuzz (14/2/2020)

A skilled London police officer is transferred to a small town with a dark secret.

Notting Hill (14/2/2020)

The life of a simple bookshop owner changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world.

Tower Heist (14/2/2020)

When a group of hard-working guys find out they've fallen victim to their wealthy employer's Ponzi scheme, they conspire to rob his high-rise residence.

The Eagle (14/2/2020)

In Roman-ruled Britain, a young Roman soldier endeavors to honor his father's memory by finding his lost legion's golden emblem.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (14/2/2020)

When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories.

Girl On The Third Floor (22/2/2020)

Don Koch tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans.

Every Time I Die (25/2/2020)

When Sam is murdered in a remote lake, his consciousness begins to travel through the bodies of his friends in an effort to protect them from his killer. This dark passage leads him on a greater journey - discovering his own true identity.

The Dark Tower (29/2/2020)

A boy haunted by visions of a dark tower from a parallel reality teams up with the tower's disillusioned guardian to stop an evil warlock known as the Man in Black who plans to use the boy to destroy the tower and open the gates of Hell.

Happy Gilmore (14/2/2020)

A rejected hockey player puts his skills to the golf course to save his grandmother's house.

Evan Almighty (14/2/2020)

God contacts Congressman Evan Baxter and tells him to build an ark in preparation for a great flood.

Step Up: Revolution (14/2/2020)

Emily arrives in Miami with aspirations to become a professional dancer. She sparks with Sean, the leader of a dance crew whose neighborhood is threatened by Emily's father's development plans.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (28/2/2020)

John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

Documentaries

The Pharmacist: Limited Series (5/2/2020)

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist - Dan Schneider - beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan’s pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself.

Who Killed Malcolm X? (7/2/2020)

Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.

CAMINO A ROMA (11/2/2020)

Mexican documentary director Andrés Clariond made a making of documentary about Roma. They shot the entire production and an in depth interview with Alfonso Cuaron. It was self financed by Agencia Bengala (Andrés’s production company).

The Chef Show: Volume 3 (19/2/2020)

Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures and people.

Babies (21/2/2020)

From nature to nurture, this docuseries digs into the groundbreaking science that reveals how infants discover life during their very first year.

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1 (1/2/2020)

Through intense prison interviews, Piers Morgan revisits the crimes of three convicted serial killers and learns more about their motives.

Kids and Anime

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (3/2/2020)

Adventure is calling! Join Kaylie, Ray Ray, Amber, Valeria, Chewy, Jackie and more as they navigate friendship, flirtation and the great outdoors.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (6/2/2020)

Thirty years after a disease that turns the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, a young exterminator and a teenage girl search for her mother.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (7/2/2020)

The Rescue Riders continue their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe but face a new nemesis in Magnus's crafty nephew, Axel.

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (11/2/2020)

In this interactive special, Harold and George need your decision-making skills to stop Krupp from blowing their beloved treehouse to smithereens.

Studio Ghibli Collection (7 movies)

Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993), Tales from Earthsea (2006).

Dragon Quest Your Story (13/2/2020)

The story begins with a young boy named Dai .Dai, the young protagonist of the series, is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by Brass and with his best friend, the monster Gome, Dai grows up dreaming of becoming a hero.

Glitch Techs (21/2/2020)

Glitch Techs is an action-comedy set against a world of video game fantasies come to life. It features two teenage gamers who have the best after-school job ever – capturing escaped video game “glitches”!

Pup Academy (21/2/2020)

A group of talking puppies attend a secret school where pups become dogs and are trained to become man’s best friend.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (17/2/2020)

Multi-camera comedy about a 15 year old female teen genius that moves across the country to work as a robotics engineer and live with her uncle, a high school football coach.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution (27/2/2020)

The film is the 22nd installment in the Pokémon film series and is a CGI remake of the first film.