Netflix Is Deleting 56 Movies And TV Shows: Here's The List

Image: Supplied

Netflix is cleaning house again. Over the next few days, a bunch of licenced content will be leaving the service, possibly never to return. This includes cult faves like Dazed and Confused, The Island, Chicken Run, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Vertigo and Sausage Party. Here's everything about to be deleted.

The list below comes courtesy of the New On Netflix website and are based on expiring licence agreements. While some licences do get renewed by Netflix from time to time, the following titles weren't so lucky.

We've included the expiry dates for each movie and TV show so you can schedule your viewing accordingly. In other words, watch them while you still can!

Note: Netflix is known to quietly delete additional content toward the end of each month - so this is not a complete list. We'll let you know if any additional fan favourites join the chopping block in the weeks ahead.

Movies leaving Netflix in February

Netflix is axeing a hell of a lot of content over the coming weeks. While a lot of the movies getting the chop are obscure foreign titles, there are also plenty of popular films that many will be sad to see the back of. Most of these are disappearing in the next few days, so watch them ASAP before it's too late.

Immutable Law of First Love - Feb 12

Fate brings together a dorky physics teacher and a pretty photographer, but a young student teacher from work threatens to pull them apart.

Chronicle - Feb 12

Soon after three teens stumble upon an unidentified substance in the Northwest woods, they begin to exhibit powers beyond their wildest dreams.

Aram, Aram - Feb 14

Newly orphaned Aram leaves Beirut to live with his grandfather in Los Angeles, and overwhelmed by culture shock, he falls prey to an Armenian gang.

Daagdi Chaawl - Feb 14

A simple man's peaceful life is complicated when an incident brings him in contact with a gangster and launches his journey into the underworld.

Concussion - Feb 14

This drama is based on the true story of a forensic pathologist who made a controversial link between NFL players' concussions and brain disorders.

Fakta Ladh Mhana - Feb 14

A young man enlists the help of his friends to avenge his uncle's death by taking on a powerful, unscrupulous politician.

The Island - Feb 14

Two members of a strictly regulated futuristic colony make a startling discovery about their existence, leading them to stage a desperate escape.

La Coppia dei Campioni - Feb 14

After winning a shared trip to a soccer match, two colleagues who hold opposite world views find they're stuck traveling together for the duration. .

Life Of The Party - Feb 14

A divorced and dedicated housewife hits reset and enrolls in the same university as her daughter to get her degree and live the full college experience.

Morya - Feb 14

Two communities in Mumbai get a final chance to compete with each other in the celebration of the iconic Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Outlawed - Feb 14

After a failed mission, an ex-Royal Marines Commando tries to overcome his demons while investigating the death of his ex-girlfriend's father.

Premachi Goshta - Feb 14

A man and a woman struggling to keep their respective marriages afloat run into each other at a marriage counselor's office, with unexpected results.

Sakhi - Feb 14

Caught in a downward spiral of failed career moves, misguided ambitions and bad relations, a pair of lost souls find hope in an unexpected friendship.

Sarivar Sari - Feb 14

Raised in working-class Mumbai, Manisha has an independent spirit that angers her father, who favors Manisha's medical student sister, Mini. Things reach a breaking point when Manisha's father beats her for accepting a modeling contract.

The Secret Garden - Feb 14

This evocative adaptation of the beloved children's novel recounts the tale of a strong-willed English girl who's orphaned during an earthquake.

Tukaram - Feb 14

A child whose innocence and devotion set him apart from the other children of his village grows up to be one of the foremost saints of India.

The Villainess - Feb 14

Unhappy with his commercial film work, a jaded Hollywood actor moves to Argentina to participate in an experimental thesis on social philosophy.

We're No Animals - Feb 14

After a failed mission, an ex-Royal Marines Commando tries to overcome his demons while investigating the death of his ex-girlfriend's father.

Zenda - Feb 14

A change in the leadership of a political party sparks bitter conflict and the party's division into two rival factions.

American Pie Presents: Beta House - Feb 15

Dwight Stifler and his cousin Erik are back for another piece of the pie as the Beta house battles the rival GEKs in a contest for social supremacy.

Blue Crush - Feb 15

When she falls for an American football player, a tough young woman who lives to surf risks letting love get in the way of her lifelong dreams.

The Canterville Ghost - Feb 15

Patrick Stewart and Neve Campbell star in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic tale about a girl who meets a ghost in her family's new residence.

Charlie Wilson's War - Feb 15

A Texas congressman sets a series of events in motion when he conspires with a CIA operative to aid Afghan mujahideen rebels fighting the Soviets.

Chicken Run - Feb 15

Rocky the rooster and Ginger the hen lead their fellow chickens in a great escape from the farm where they are being held captive.

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant - Feb 15

When Darren Shan is taken to a circus that's chock-full of sideshow oddities, he meets a vampire and receives a life-changing bite on the neck.

Dazed and Confused - Feb 15

Director Richard Linklater's coming-of-age comedy follows a group of teenagers — stoners, jocks and geeks — on the last day of school in 1976.

The Dilemma - Feb 15

Friends and business partners Ronny and Nick are about to land a fantastic deal when Ronny learns Nick's wife may be having an affair.

Harry and the Hendersons - Feb 15

When the Hendersons accidentally run over a strange Bigfoot-type animal, they decide to take the friendly "Harry" home and adopt him as a pet.

Imagine Me & You - Feb 15

In this quirky romantic comedy, bride-to-be Rachel is love struck — not with her groom, but with a beautiful woman who's attending their wedding.

Patch Adams - Feb 15

After spending time in a mental institution, a man decides to become a doctor, hypothesizing that humor will improve patients' quality of life.

Howard the Duck - Feb 15

An extraterrestrial duck comes to Earth, where he falls for a pretty singer. The couple's happiness is threatened when government officials intervene.

Peter Pan - Feb 15

When Peter Pan flies into Wendy's home and leads her and her brothers to Neverland, she's more than happy to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Psycho - Feb 15

In this remake of the 1960s classic, Marion Crane stops at the Bates Motel, only to encounter Norman Bates, a man with a lot of secrets to hide.

Sausage Party - Feb 15

After making a gruesome discovery about life beyond the supermarket, an affable sausage strives to save his fellow foods in this raunchy comedy.

Shakespeare in Love - Feb 15

In this remake of the 1960s classic, Marion Crane stops at the Bates Motel, only to encounter Norman Bates, a man with a lot of secrets to hide.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy - Feb 15

This gripping thriller about Cold War espionage follows an English spy as he returns to MI-6 under suspicion that he's become a Soviet operative.

Vertigo - Feb 15

In this remake of the 1960s classic, Marion Crane stops at the Bates Motel, only to encounter Norman Bates, a man with a lot of secrets to hide.

What Dreams May Come - Feb 15

Deceased physician Chris Nielsen risks eternal damnation by leaving heaven to save his distraught wife after she commits suicide and ends up in hell.

Kill Ratio - Feb 16

Posing as a telecom salesman at a business conference, a CIA agent fights to protect a fledgling Eastern European democracy from a military coup.

TE3N - Feb 16

Still desperate to find his granddaughter nearly a decade after her kidnapping, a devoted grandfather chases a dangerous new lead..

Madaari - Feb 16

A bridge under construction collapses in Mumbai, killing a man's family and launching him on a crusade to bring those responsible to justice.

INDIA - Feb 16

A man buys a young girl, code-names her "Doll" and sends her to live with a mother of two who has a mysterious mission to be fulfilled.

TV Shows leaving Netflix in February

Image: Weeds (Supplied)

If you're partway through Psycho-inspired Bates Motel you're going to have to step things up - the show will be departing Netflix on February 19. Middle-age dads will also need to get one last Ken Burns' Civil War fix before February 21. Here's the full list.

One Strange Rock - 14 Feb

Matichya Chuli - 14 Feb

Powder - 14 Feb

Bates Motel - 19 Feb

Ken Burns: The War - 21 Feb

Ken Burns: The Civil War - 21 Feb

Ken Burns: The Roosevelts - 21 Feb

Ken Burns: Prohibition - 21 Feb

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic - 24 Feb

Brain Games - 29 Feb

Mahi Way - 29 Feb

Tip the Mouse - 29 Feb

Velvet - 29 Feb

Wissper - 29 Feb

[Via New On Netflix]