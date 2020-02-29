57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

Windows 10 Is About To Get A New Browser (Whether You Want It Or Not)

Everything You Need To Know About Earth's 'Second Moon'

Make A Smokier, Spicier Pimento Cheese With Harissa

Photo: Claire Lower

I have never met a pimento cheese I didn’t like, probably because it’s hard to screw up a combination of mayo, various cheeses, and sweet, aromatic peppers. I don’t think the standard recipe needs much tweaking, but if you want your pimento spread to be a little bolder, a little smokier, and a little spicier, grab a tube of harissa.

If you’re not familiar with the smoked pepper paste, now is a good time to get acquainted. Used primarily in North African and Middle Eastern cooking, the ingredients in a tube of harissa can vary slightly depending on its country of origin, but you’ll most likely find smoked peppers, garlic, coriander, and caraway. These are all very good things. I hate food writing tropes—which presents its share of challenges—but this really is one of those condiments that “makes everything better.” (Roast chicken, any grain dish, scrambled eggs, Bloody Marys, and the best spicy mayo all immediately come to mind.)

The aromatic chilli paste brings quite a bit of heat, but dairy-heavy pimento cheese can take it. A tablespoon per cup is my preferred ratio—it adds a nice, lingering amount of smoky spice that complements the sweet pimentos and rich, salty cheddar. Rather than tasting like “harissa cheese,” the hot sauce enhances the flavours already present in the spread by giving them something to stand up to, making you appreciate them even more. You can add it to a batch of homemade, but it’s also the best, easiest way to zhoosh up a tub of store-bought stuff.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au tag-life oats porridge

How To Make Perfect Microwave Porridge

I am passionate about porridge. I eat it every day and it is the king of breakfasts. It is also a malleable breakfast. It's convenient. If your office or home has a microwave you are only five minutes away from a delicious hot meal that will sustain you until lunch and beyond. I am a porridge samurai. I've been cooking porridge in a microwave practically every working day for the past three years. During this time I have sharpened my sword. Today I would like to share with you my techniques.
ask-lh ask-lifehacker hive-five password-managers passwords privacy tell-us

What Is The Best Password Manager?

It’s no secret we’re very into data security and online privacy, and one of the easiest steps you can take is to use a password manager to generate (and store) strong, very-difficult-to-crack passwords. Even if you don’t care about the security aspects — perhaps you think you’re unhackable — they’re an incredibly convenient way to remember your passwords for all the sites and services you subscribe to.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles