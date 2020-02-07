How To Switch Off Auto-Playing Previews In Netflix

A Beginner's Guide To Smoking Meats [Infographic]

Smoking meats is a great way to inject complexity and flavour to the cheapest of cuts. If you're looking to host a different kind of barbecue, this infographic explains the process for a variety of cooking surfaces.

The graphic below comes from Northshore Fireplace and breaks down the chief differences between smoking, barbecuing, and grilling. It also explains the best types of wood to use for different meat types.

While some of the advice is specific to the US, it should be easy enough to find the referenced meats and woods with a little Antipodean translation. (You'll also need to convert America's antiquated temperature system - click here.)

[Via Northshore Fireplace]

