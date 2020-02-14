The Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plan In Australia

The 5 Best Finance Apps For Your Phone

How To Protect Your Mac From Malware, Viruses And Other Assorted Junk

How To Change A Spark Plug

Gif: Lady Camden, YouTube

Lady Camden is back and this time she’s rocking bigger hair, a jumpsuit, slayer nails and thigh-high boots. Today’s lesson? Changing a spark plug. I promise you it’s never been done with this amount of pomp, fake lashes and blatant innuendos before.

John the mechanic also makes a reappearance, patiently coaching Lady Camden through the whole thing. Even if you already know how to change a spark plug, stay for the conversation. You’ll be treated to gems like:

“Now, you can actually read the spark plug. This one’s in pretty good shape. The electrode looks like it’s in pretty good shape, it doesn’t have oil on it. If it was wet, if the tip was wet, that would be a problem.”

“Why?”

“We don’t like wet tips in this case.”

“Ugh.”

And:

“That’s our rubber gasket that gripped onto the tip.”

“Ooh, and it’s ribbed for your plesh.”

And:

“Now we’re gonna put it back in the socket.”

“For fuck’s sake, we just took it out.”

“It’s reassembly time.”

“Alright, cool.”

And:

“Now we’re gonna take our big torque wrench—”

“YES, I LOVE A BIG TOOL!”

I’m not going to lie, the next time I need my spark plugs changed, I’m probably going to pay someone to do it. I own none of these tools and will definitely screw something up. Maybe I’ll have Lady Camden do it, since she’s an expert now.

This story originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature mind-your-language

Ten Words That Have Surprisingly Offensive Origins

While the etymology of many words we use today has faded into obscurity, there are some that are more offensive than we can ever imagine. There may be some words you use every day without a thought to their original meanings. Here are ten that it pays to be aware of.
au documentaries netflix streaming what-to-watch

5 Netflix Documentaries You Definitely Need To Watch

Before streaming, finding a good documentary meant either scouring the local video store or plundering the depths of YouTube. These days, we’re spoiled for choice. Netflix has a huge library of docos on-demand so it can be hard to differentiate between the good and the bad. But that's where we come in. Here are five of the best.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles