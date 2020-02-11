Last-Minute Gifts For Valentine's Day

Image: Getty Images

It’s days before Valentine’s Day and you’re still yet to buy a gift. Your schedule is jam-packed with meetings and the shops are closed by the time you finish work. Thank god (or maybe cupid?) for the internet.

You can look online but the internet hosts 1.74 billion websites, that would take an awful lot of time to find the perfect gift for your partner. Fortunately, we’ve found our favourite last-minute gift ideas perfect for your most favourite person this Valentine’s. They’ll no doubt be left with a big grin and blushed cheeks having shown your appreciation.

Keep things traditional by wowing your loved one with the most romantic flower of them all, a rose.

Make an occasion of it all by scattering rose petals along the walkway to either your gift or bed.

Doing groceries while you’re at it? Use the code 'PICKUPFEB15' for Victoria and 'PICKUPFEB' for other states and territories. ($15 off with minimum spend $160 until 18 February.)

There is no better occasion to celebrate your love for one another than popping open a bottle of wine or prosecco.

Browse through Kogan’s gifts for her collection to find what to surprise your girlfriend with this Valentine’s Day.

Browse through Kogan’s gifts for him collection to find what to surprise your boyfriend with this Valentine’s Day.

Glasshouse Fragrances give a great selection of gifts to treat a loved on to on Valentine’s, including their new range of Eau De Parfums.

Save up to $220 on necklaces, bracelets and earrings in the Catch.com.au’s sale.

Set the mood and entice a pleasant aura in a low lit room with the Circahome scented soy wax candles.

Get a FREE necklace from Shortstory when you spend $29.95; treatng your favourite person with two gifts.

From chocolate, wine,accessories to candles; find what suits your partner best from the special Valentine’s Day gift hampers.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.