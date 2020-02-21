Kick Off The Weekend With A Boilermaker

Happy weekend, and welcome back to 3-Ingredient Happy Hour, the weekly drink column featuring super simple yet delicious libations. Today we are kicking off the weekend with a drink that gets the job done. I am talking about the boilermaker.
The boilermaker — which is the name of “a shot and a beer” — is not technically a cocktail. The boilermaker is a relaxation solution best enjoyed after a hard day (or week) of labour.
This no-frills beverage originated in Butte, Montana as a shift drink for miners, but is now enjoyed by labourers of all kinds at the end of the day. It’s also only two ingredients, because why create more work for yourself this weekend, but you can up the ingredient count to three by making a 50/50 shot.
I like to keep it simple with a not-too-fancy bourbon and some sort of Pilsner, but here are some other combinations you can try out.
- Campari and a Radler
- Rye and a cider
- Mezcal and a saison
- Fernet and Lager
- Plantation pineapple rum and a nice sour
- Gin and Lager
To drink your shot and beer, simply shoot the liquor and chase it with your (very cold) beer, drop the shot in the beer, or alternate between the two.
