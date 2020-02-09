Keep Track Of Your Favourite TV Shows Using This App

Image: Shutterstock

The Google Home in our living room is used for essentially three things: timers, asking what the weather is, and finding out when the next episode of a television show is supposed to air. this week I came across a mobile app that can also help with that question: Moviebase.

Moviebase has been around since 2017, but recently rolled out a good number of improvements.

The app works as a discovery tool for finding television shows and movies you’d like to watch, as well as a tracking tool where you can keep track of those you’ve watched, and get notified when that next episode is supposed to air.

One feature I particularly like is the ability to add some new episodes to your calendar. While that’s certainly not a feature I need for a show that’s currently airing weekly, when shows I watch go on hiatus it will be a ton more useful.

The app also makes it easy to find more shows and movies to watch by a particular actor you like and allows you to create multiple watch lists. For instance, you might have one list of television shows and movies you want to watch for Date Night, and another for movies you want to put in the queue to download for work trips.

None of the information you’re going to find here can’t be found through some good IMDb searching or even a Google search, but the beauty here is it’s all in the same place, so you’re not going to a bunch of different places to find it.