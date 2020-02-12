Improve Your Balance During Your Lunch Break 

Image: Getty Images

Video: Ever wish you had better balance? Today's workout gives you a chance to work on that skill. It won't leave you sore or sweaty, though! These exercises are all about neuromuscular training: Getting your nerves and muscles to work together so you can control your body precisely.

Our host Pahla Bowers starts us on the floor, so even if you have trouble here, you won't fall far. Marching bridges and one-legged bridges give you a butt workout (take breaks if you need to) before we move on to bird dogs on all fours, and then some standing moves.

The moves get really challenging by the end, culminating in a one-legged exercise she calls the "drinky bird". I made it through, but I have years of roller skating experience, which really helps. Nobody's watching, so put a hand on a chair if you need a little extra stability during those standing exercises.

Pahla encourages us to stop the workout when it gets too difficult, and just repeat the moves you've done so far. The full sequence takes 16 minutes.