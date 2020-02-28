Windows 10 Is About To Get A New Browser (Whether You Want It Or Not)

Everything You Need To Know About Earth's 'Second Moon'

Here's Australia's Hotlines For Coronavirus Advice

If You're Over 65 You May Be Able To Get An Apple Watch Series 5 For $49

Image: Heartline

Apple is teaming up with Johnson & Johnson on a “Heartline”study, which will test the Apple Watch’s ability for detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib)—an early warning sign for strokes. Anyone 65 years of age of older may be able to get an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $US49 ($74), which is a huge discount from the normal $US400 ($608) price.

The study is looking to recruit 150,000 participants, half of whom will be eligible to buy an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $US49 ($74) from Best Buy. The study is also open to those who already own an Apple watch, and some participants may receive monetary compensation of up to $US150 ($228) simply for taking part in the research.

Here are the Heartline Study’s enrollment requirements:

  • Must be 65 or older; you do not need a prior AFib diagnosis to qualify.

  • Be a U.S. resident with original Medicare coverage.

  • Own an iPhone 6 or newer with iOS 12.2 or higher.

You can apply for the study here. Note that not everyone who applies will be selected to take part in the study. You’ll also need to wear your Apple Watch—if you’re required to use one as part of the study—“every day for the duration of the two-year, active phase of the study.” In total, you’ll spend three years helping out Apple and Johnson & Johnson with this research, but the time will fly by, especially if you’re already used to wearing a smartwatch every day.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au books feature reading sci-fi science

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

Speculative fiction is the literature of change and discovery. But every now and then, a book comes along that changes the rules of science fiction for everybody.
au tag-life oats porridge

How To Make Perfect Microwave Porridge

I am passionate about porridge. I eat it every day and it is the king of breakfasts. It is also a malleable breakfast. It's convenient. If your office or home has a microwave you are only five minutes away from a delicious hot meal that will sustain you until lunch and beyond. I am a porridge samurai. I've been cooking porridge in a microwave practically every working day for the past three years. During this time I have sharpened my sword. Today I would like to share with you my techniques.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles