How To Watch The International Space Station (ISS) Shoot Over Australia Tonight

Stargazers are in for a rare treat tonight, with the ISS space station visible to the naked eye as it shoots over Australia. Here's what you need to know about watching this awe-inspiring occurrence without a telescope.

What time will the International Space Station be passing over?

The best time to view the ISS is a few hours after dusk. According to NASA, this is the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky. It will appear low in the north-western horizon.

Here are the optimal viewing times and compass directions for Australia's capital cities:

Brisbane: 7:30 PM (10° above WNW) Sydney: 8:31pm (11 degrees above NW) Canberra: 8:31 PM (10° above NNW) Perth: 8:41 PM (24° above SW) Adelaide: 9:36 PM (10° above WNW) Melbourne: 10:08 PM (11° above W) Hobart: 10:09 PM (10° above WNW) Darwin: 4:50 AM, Feb 17 (17° above SSE)

What does the ISS look like?

The International Space Station is the brightest man-made object in the sky. To the naked eye, it is not dissimilar to a moving star. Unlike an aeroplane, it doesn’t have flashing lights and it moves a lot faster (a cool 17,500 miles per hour).

How long will the ISS appear for?

Unlike eclipses and meteor showers, the ISS is only visible for a very short time. According to NASA, you can expect tonight's viewing window to last between 3 and 6 minutes, depending on your location. In other words, be sure to be looking skyward a few minutes before the estimated time of appearance.

