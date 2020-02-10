How To Watch Samsung's 2020 Galaxy Unpacked Event

Image: Samsung

Samsung is planning on making some pretty big announcements Tuesday. The company is holding its annual Unpacked event at 2pm ET/ 11am PT on February 11 in San Francisco, where it’s expected to announce a new flagship smartphone and a new foldable phone along with a number of other things.

The biggest announcement of the bunch is rumoured to be the Samsung Galaxy S20. Yes, the last phone Samsung announced in the line was the Galaxy S10, but they’re expected to blow past 11-19 and go straight to 20 with this year’s release.

The new phone is expected to look a lot like the Galaxy S10 already on the market and will have a bezel-less display along with a punch-hole for the forward-facing camera. The back of the device will house four cameras, which is a bit of a change-up from the current model.

This year’s phone is expected to come in three models: an S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, all of which are expected to have QHD+ AMOLED displays. The S20 is rumoured to be 6.2-inches, the S20+ 6.7 inches, and the Ultra a pretty substantial 6.9 inches.

Samsung is also expected to announce a new version of its Galaxy buds and maybe even a new smartwatch.

Of course, all of that is just what’s expected from the (some very credible) rumours we’ve heard. The only way to know for sure what Samsung has in store for 2020 is to watch the official announcement during Unpacked.

You can definitely get a recap of the highlights from us and our pals at Gizmodo after the event. If you want to watch along live, Samsung is also live-streaming this year’s Unpacked so you can see what’s being announced as it happens.

To watch along, visit Samsung’s website here, where you’ll also be able to get some details about those announcements after they happen.