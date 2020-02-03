How To Virtually Try On Lipstick Using Pinterest

Image: Shutterstock

If you’re in the market for a new shade of lipstick, now you can try some options out on Pinterest. Interest launched a new makeup try-on tool this week that allows you to take different lipstick shades out for a spin without leaving your house.

The feature is similar to what’s already being offered by apps by brands like L’Oréal, Sephora, and Sally Beauty with one key difference: it doesn’t apply a filter to your face when it adds that lipstick.

If you’ve tried any of those other options out, you’ve probably noticed that beyond different-coloured lips, they all put a filter on your face that smooths out imperfections and makes it look like you’ve put on a face full of makeup rather than just a different-coloured lip colour. While that might be what you’re after if you’re snapping selfies if you’re actually trying to see what a lip colour might look like on you then the feature might not be quite as great.

Pinterest’s Try-on tool is available exclusively through the apps iOs and Android apps. It currently includes lipstick shades from Estee Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals, Neutrogena, Loreal, NYX Professional Makeup, YSL, Lancome, and Urban Decay with more partnerships reportedly in the works.

To use it, open up Pinterest’s smart camera and then tap “Try it” to browse through all of the lipstick options currently available. You can also find lipstick options by searching for things like “red lipstick.” When you find something you like, you can save it to your board to access later, or purchase it directly from s Buy Now link within the app.

It’s certainly not a foolproof solution to finding out what a lipstick shade might look like on you, but it can be a great way to get an idea of whether or not that fire engine red you’re considering buying is likely to be a hit or a miss once you put it on.