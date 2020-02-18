How To Turn Multiple Google Home Devices Into A Connected Speaker System

Everything New On Netflix Australia This Week

Image: Shutterstock

At some point, I decided to go all-in on having Google Home devices around. I love being able to ask what the weather is, set timers and reminders, and figure out how old an actor is by just asking, so much so that there’s a Google Home device in almost every room of my home now. For the rooms that don’t have one, a Mini is likely close enough for it and pick up my voice.

If you, like me, have Google Home devices scattered around your home, you can actually link them together to create a connected speaker system. Similar to something like a Sonos, you could ask Google to play music upstairs in your home, or if you’re having a party, have all your Home devices pumping out the same jams in every room of your house.

It’s a feature that’s been around quite a while, but also one that seems to surprise any and everyone who visits my home and sees it in action. It’s also super easy to set up.

To create an audio group you’ll want to make sure all of your Google Home devices are connected to the same WiFi network. Afterward, go to the Device settings on any of your speakers (tape on the speaker and then the gear icon on the top right).

From there select Groups from the menu that appears. You can select “Create Device Group” there to create your group. You’ll have to come up with a name there. Afterward, repeat those steps for all the other speakers you want to add to the group, but instead, just tap the name of your group when you get to that Group menu rather than creating a new name.

Afterward, you’ll be able to have music play on all those speakers at the same time by saying “OK Google, play [great song or playlist here] on [that group name you came up with].

