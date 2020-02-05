How To Transfer Money Between Opal Cards

Image: Lifehacker Australia

If you live in the busy city or have ever visited it, you'll know Sydney's transport systems run on the admittedly convenient Opal Card. But if you've ever lost an Opal Card or you need to transition to a full-fare adult card, you don't need to forfeit your remaining balance. Here's how you can transfer your money to another card.

PSA: Sydney Commuters Don't Need Opal Cards Anymore From August, Sydney commuters using their credit card or mobile to ‘tap on and off’ at Opal terminals will receive the same travel benefits as an adult Opal card. The Opal card discount will be available for train, light rail, Sydney Metro and ferry services. In other words, there's no longer any reason to use an Opal card - regardless of how often you commute. Read more

First thing's first, register your card. While some might hold privacy concerns, the convenience of having a card registered to your account means you can top up using the app and, most importantly, the ability to block the card and transfer its balance remotely.

In the event that you do misplace your card, if you've registered it, you'll easily be able to sort out a balance transfer.

How do I transfer money from my Opal Card?

If your card gets lost, stolen or damaged, you'll need to log into your account on a desktop and then select the card you want to transfer the balance of. For each registered card, there are three tabs and the 'Manage' tab is the one that's gonna over that sweet money. Once you're there, click 'Transfer balance of this Opal card' and select the other linked card you want to put it over to.

If you lose it before you register an account, you could probably still try to connect it if you took an image of the back, which contains the 16-digit card number as well as the pin code. If not, you're out of luck.

Once you transfer an amount from a card, that old card will be permanently blocked and if your Opal Card amount is already pretty high, it won't transfer successfully.

The maximum balances for each card are:

Adult and Senior/Pensioner: $250 Concession and Child/Youth: $150

If something else has gone wrong, your best bet is to get in touch with Opal customer care.