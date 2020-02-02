How To Take A Screenshot On iPhone X, XS And 11

If you’ve finally upgraded that old iPhone 6 to a brand new iPhone X or 11, you might be wondering how to take a screenshot.
Previously, all it took was a simultaneous press of the side button and home button. But with the loss of the home button in the iPhone X redesign in 2017, the button combination has changed.
In the short video above, I show you two ways to take a screenshot on a modern iPhone.
