How To Shop For A Smart Home Security Camera

Install These Life-Saving Electrical Gadgets In Your House

19 Foods You're Probably Mispronouncing

How To Make A Chocolate Quesadilla

Whether you chose to give out chocolate or take small people trick-or-treating, you will no doubt find yourself in possession of some amount of Halloween chocolate on November 1. You could shovel it into your mouth mindlessly, dole out a piece each day and make it last until Christmas (my mum's favourite), or you could take a page out of Taco Bell's menu and fry it in a flour tortilla.

Photos by Claire Lower.

Even if this sweet quesadilla were available in Australia, you wouldn't get the variety of flavours and textures you'll achieve with a homemade version, as Taco Bell's only comes in Kit Kat and (in some locations) Twix varieties.

To make this delicious, chocolatey, only slightly painful leftover sweet treat, you will need:

  • Chocolates, obviously
  • Nutella, to help keep the lollies in place as they melts
  • 1 flour tortilla
  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  • Maldon salt (Trust me on this.)

Gather your chocolate, unwrap it, and chop it into uniform pieces. If you have round chocolate to contend with - such as Maltesers - just leave them in their packaging and whack them with a heavy object.

Spread a little Nutella on half of a flour tortilla, then arrange your chocolate in a single, somewhat flat layer.

Melt your butter in a nonstick pan over medium heat, fold your tortilla in half, and fry it until it's golden brown on both sides.

Sprinkle some fancy, flaky salt on top to help offset all the sugar, then slice it into triangles and enjoy it with a tall, very cold glass of milk.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • NegativeZero @negativezero

    For something similar, try grabbing some cinnamon bread slices, spreading nutella between two slices then soaking the result in egg & milk to turn it into French Toast. Fry in a little butter and serve with fresh berries (need the tartness to cut through the amount of sweetness from the nutella) and a dash of maple syrup.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au deals planhacker whistleout

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed [Updated]

When it comes to the NBN, we know that plans and providers are not all equal. Despite standard speed tiers, performance can vary a lot, especially during the evening peak times.
ads au feature streaming super-bowl

Here Are All The 2020 Super Bowl Ads [Updated]

Whether you're a fan of American football or couldn't care less, the Super Bowl is always worth watching for the assortment of crazy adverts. Each year, the world's biggest brands spend astronomical sums of money to debut new commercials in this highly coveted time slot. If you missed yesterday's game, never fear - we've assembled all the ads for you in one place. Watch them here!

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles