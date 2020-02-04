How To Make A Chocolate Quesadilla

Whether you chose to give out chocolate or take small people trick-or-treating, you will no doubt find yourself in possession of some amount of Halloween chocolate on November 1. You could shovel it into your mouth mindlessly, dole out a piece each day and make it last until Christmas (my mum's favourite), or you could take a page out of Taco Bell's menu and fry it in a flour tortilla.

Even if this sweet quesadilla were available in Australia, you wouldn't get the variety of flavours and textures you'll achieve with a homemade version, as Taco Bell's only comes in Kit Kat and (in some locations) Twix varieties.

To make this delicious, chocolatey, only slightly painful leftover sweet treat, you will need:

Chocolates, obviously

Nutella, to help keep the lollies in place as they melts

1 flour tortilla

1 tablespoon of butter

Maldon salt (Trust me on this.)

Gather your chocolate, unwrap it, and chop it into uniform pieces. If you have round chocolate to contend with - such as Maltesers - just leave them in their packaging and whack them with a heavy object.

Spread a little Nutella on half of a flour tortilla, then arrange your chocolate in a single, somewhat flat layer.

Melt your butter in a nonstick pan over medium heat, fold your tortilla in half, and fry it until it's golden brown on both sides.

Sprinkle some fancy, flaky salt on top to help offset all the sugar, then slice it into triangles and enjoy it with a tall, very cold glass of milk.

