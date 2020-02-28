How To Keep Your Soup Bowl From Sliding Around The Plate

Windows 10 Is About To Get A New Browser (Whether You Want It Or Not)

Photo: Claire Lower

A lot of soups are best when accompanied by some sort of dipper. Chicken noodle loves a saltine, and creamy tomato begs for a grilled cheese sandwich. The soup goes in a bowl, and the bowl goes on a plate, nestled next to its accompaniment. It’s a simple configuration, but the smooth surface of a plate is not particularly grippy, which can lead to soup sloshing, or (much more dire) the entire bowl sliding off the plate during transport.

My stepmother (an elegant woman) has an elegant solution to this inconvenience: place a folded, damp paper towel between the bowl and the plate. Much like a damp towel under a cutting board, the folded piece of paper product stabilizes the bowl, preventing it from scooting and sliding around your plate.

When I say “damp” I mean it. You do not want a wet paper towel, as that can result in soggy crackers. Just splash the paper towel under the faucet for a moment, wring out the excess water, and fold it into a square. Place the square on the plate, the bowl one the square, and enjoy your meal without fear of soup bowl sloshing.

