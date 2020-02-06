How To Install iCloud As A Progressive Web App On Android

Screenshot: David Murphy

Apple’s has redesigned the mobile version of iCloud, and if you live in a divided house—Android and iOS/iPadOS devices living in perfect harmony—you should check out the new website, especially if you’re on an Android smartphone or tablet. In fact, you might even go so far as to install it on your device as a progressive web app (PWA), for easier access.

Though the iCloud PWA isn’t as good as having iCloud settings baked directly into your device, a la iPhone, it’s a good, halfway step between that and the web-based version. You even get a little app icon added to your home screen so you can pull it up faster.

Apple’s changes to iCloud might have made it more mobile-friendly, but you’ll still be getting a limited experience compared to what you’d find in iCloud on your desktop browser. The PWA, for example, will only include the Photos, Notes, Reminders, and Find iPhone apps, as well as your account settings—though Android Police reports that the Notes app doesn’t always work properly. That’s still better than nothing, and it’s hopefully only a matter of time before the full suite of iCloud services are accessible on Android.

How to install the iCloud Progressive Web App on Android