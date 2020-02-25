How To Get A Menu Bar In Edge Chromium

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

Image: Brendan Hesse

Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser looks pretty sleek, but Chromium ditches a conventional menu bar behind other buttons in order to achieve its clean interface. You’ll have to deal with an extra click to get to your browsing history, preferences, or bookmarked pages. It’s not the biggest issue in the browsing world, but it’s something you can change if you’d really prefer that your browser have a little menu bar near your bookmarks and address bar.

To get started, to install the Proper Menubar addon. When you do, your browser will transform from the left image into the right image:

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Proper Menubar adds a tiny, unobtrusive menu beneath Edge’s URL bar with tabs for opening and closing tabs, managing currently open pages, jumping to your bookmarks, opening your history, and more—all the stuff that you used to be able to do immediately from the user interface of older browsers back in the day.

If you want to get crazy, you can even add another menu bar below that menu bar that gives you quick links to a bunch of Google services, like YouTube, News, Gmail, Drive, et cetera. And you can even customise this list, in case you don’t really need a quick link to Google Search (given that you can search directly from Edge’s Omnibar.

