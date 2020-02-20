How To Enable Dark Mode In Android's Google App

The 10 Worst Things You Can Say At Work

Photo: Shutterstock

Soon, every app will have a dark mode, because it looks cooler than a bright white background, period. Google’s latest tweak to its official Google app for Android should bring a dark mode to the app on all Android smartphones. But since this is Android we’re talking about, and yet another Google rollout, your results may vary.

To get started, you’ll need to grab the latest beta of Google’s search app. Visit this site, enroll in the beta, and wait to receive your app update via Google Play. If you’re impatient, you can always sideload the latest beta from APK Mirror, but it’s always better to avoid sideloading apps on Android if you don’t have to.

Once you’re up and running with the new version of the Google app, you should be able to switch to dark mode by pulling up the app’s Settings (from within the app) and navigating to General > Theme. If the option exists for you, you’ll be able to pick from light mode, dark mode, or an automatic setting that adjusts the app’s look based on whatever theme you’ve picked in your Android’s overall settings.

Screenshot: David Murphy

If you don’t see the setting, hang tight. It’s possible that Google’s rollout is server-side—that, or there’s some kind of unique requirements Google is using to determine who gets dark mode (likely Pixels) and who doesn’t (a random assortment of non-Pixel phones).

Screenshot: David Murphy

[Android Police]

