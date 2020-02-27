How To Create Multiple Google Contacts At Once

Google has quietly reinstated the ability to batch-create and import multiple contacts to your Google account at once. This time-saving feature was removed when Google began switching its mobile and web apps over to the material theme design last year, and Google didn’t announce its return. That’s a shame, as it’s pretty useful if you’re looking to batch-import a bunch of people into your Google account.
How to create or import multiple contacts in Google Contacts
Adding multiple Google contacts is a slightly different process than its previous incarnation, but it’s still super easy.
-
Open Google Contacts on your desktop browser of choice.
-
Click “Create Contact.”
-
Select “Create multiple contacts.”
-
In the next window, type all the names and.or email addresses for the contacts you want to add. Make sure each contact is separated by a comma. (You can also import contacts using CSV or vCard files.)
-
Apply labels to the group of contacts by clicking “No Label” in the upper-right corner of the window.
-
When you’ve added or imported all the information, click “Create.” All the contacts will load into your account and can be accessed via Gmail, your Android phone, and other Google apps/services you use.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink