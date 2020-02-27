How To Create Multiple Google Contacts At Once

Google has quietly reinstated the ability to batch-create and import multiple contacts to your Google account at once. This time-saving feature was removed when Google began switching its mobile and web apps over to the material theme design last year, and Google didn’t announce its return. That’s a shame, as it’s pretty useful if you’re looking to batch-import a bunch of people into your Google account.

How to create or import multiple contacts in Google Contacts

Adding multiple Google contacts is a slightly different process than its previous incarnation, but it’s still super easy.