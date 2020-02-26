How Talking About Food Affects Your Dating Profile

People like food, and people might like you more if you mention the right foods in your dating profile. According to data from one of the largest dating sites out there, these are the foods you should mention, and the ones you should avoid talking about.

To get their data, Zoosk analysed over 3.7 million dating profiles and more than 364 million first messages, in addition to surveying over 7000 singles, to see how food affects online daters' interactions. Turns out food can have a pretty powerful affect. If you want your dating profile to stand out, mentioning foods such as guacamole, potatoes, chocolate, salad and sushi was associated with higher incoming message averages. Just don't mention yams. They accounted for a 70 per cent decrease in inbound messages.

Zoosk also found some foods should be avoided when it's time for that first date. The worst to dine on were buffalo wings, ribs, Indian food, and anything that's hard to pronounce. You might want to ease into the messy stuff, and stick to the classics you both know and love. Their data suggests seafood, steak, Mexican, pasta, and sushi are what people want on date number one.

And if you're a fan of the Netflix show Master of None, you probably recall his standard opening message of "Going to Whole Foods, want me to pick you up anything?" Yeah, don't try that - unless you're a woman. Over 3600 men have tried that line with average results. Women, however, saw a 31 per cent higher response rate, so give it a try if you like. You can read the complete data report at the link below.

