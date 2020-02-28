57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

Image: Google

Google Home is an artificially intelligent digital assistant that responds to your voice commands in a variety of ways. If you've finally got yourself a Google Home and aren't sure what to ask it, here are 57 commands and questions to get you started.

With the right equipment and apps, Google Home can be used as the central hub for your connected smart home. It's also reasonably affordable: the RRP is $149.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

While Google Home works best when connected to other services, it remains a fun and useful gadget straight out of the box. The inbuilt speaker and AI software are capable of reminding you of appointments, reading the day's news headlines, answering questions and playing music. You can even partake in a quiz show.

Below you will find nearly 60 commands, queries and gags to test out your new device with, along with the responses you can expect to receive. We've divided them into useful, Australian and kid-friendly/fun. If you want to impress visitors with your Google Home, get them to ask some of these...

Useful Google Home Commands

"G'day.": "Good morning, [name]. [Starts 'My Day' daily briefing]." "What time is my first meeting?": "The first meeting today is..." "What are the news headlines?": "Here's the latest news..." "Play some [genre] music": "Alright, here's a Spotify playlist called [genre]." "Add [item] to my shopping list:" I've added [item] to your shopping list." "Dim the living room lights": "Dimming living room lights." [Requires compatible smart home light]. "How do you say [phrase] in [language name]?": "[Word in requested language]" "Create a calendar event, [name of event], for [date].": "Sure, [name of event] for [date], do you want to save this?" "Set a timer for 25 minutes for [food item].": "OK, a 25 minute timer called [food item], starting now." "Convert [X measurement] to [Y measurement]." "[Depends on measurement.]" "What is a lactose free substitute for milk?": "[Web answer]" "How do I cook a medium-rare steak?:" "Cook a 2cm-thick piece of steak for 2-3 minutes each side for rare, 4 minutes each side for medium, and 5-6 minutes each side for well-done. Turn the steak only once, otherwise it will dry out. Always use tongs to handle steak as they won't pierce the meat, allowing the juices to escape." "How many calories in an avocado?": "There are 160 calories in 100g of avocado." "Ok Google, show me yoga tutorials from YouTube on my TV." "Okay, playing yoga tutorial on TV.": [Requires Chromecast.] "What's the weather like this week?:" "Here are the details for the next few days weather in [Location]...." (cont.) "...Will I need an umbrella?": "Yes/No." [depending on forecast] "What is the traffic like to Sydney Airport?": "There's light traffic to Sydney Airport, so it should take 20 minutes." (Answer dependant on location and traffic forecast] "Where is the nearest servo?": "[Business name] is [x kilometres] away, at [business name] [address]." (cont.) "...How long will it take me to get there?": "It will take [x minutes] to travel there by car." "How much are flights to Fiji?": "Upcoming flights from Sydney start at 659 dollars depending on where you would like to fly. Where would you like to fly?"

Australian Google Home Commands

"Hey": "G'day [name], How can I help?" "Play Big Red Car by the Wiggles:" "OK, playing Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car on Spotify." "Is the Pavlova Aussie or Kiwi?": "The origins of the pavlova are about as concrete as a meringue." "Can I have a pressie?" "I'll give you a cockatoo, a kangaroo and a barbecue. Anything for you." "Any words of wisdom?:" "Wombat poo is cube shaped." "How ya going?": "I'm a happy little Vegemite!" "What's your favourite scent?" "Sunscreen, eucalyptus – and fish and chips at the beach." "What's your favourite sound?" "A kookaburra laughing [kookaburra sound]." "I want a snack": "Have a choccy biccy." "It's chilly!": "Put on your trackey dacks and grab a cuppa!" "What's your favorite animal?": "Echidnas. They have a rad hair-do." "Good night": "Sleep tight. Don't let the mozzies bite." What makes you sad? A dropped meat pie. What a waste. "What is your favourite music?": "I mix it up. I like Waltzing Matilda, Accadacca... and everyone loves Kylie." "Bye": "Hooroo, Cockatoo!" "Surf's Up": "Don't forget to swim between the flags." "Can you swim?": "I can surf the net, but I'd like to join Nippers." "Are drop bears real?:" "You and I both know that drop bears are as real as kangaroo feathers." "What's your favourite food?": Vegemite on browser cookies. It's an acquired taste. "What's vegemite made of?": "Too easy; magic." "Can you see the future?": "I see huge trucks driving through the desert. And a man called Max. But maybe I'm going mad." "Where is the 2017 Rugby League World Cup?": "The 2017 Rugby League World Cup will be the fifteenth staging of the Rugby League World Cup. It will be held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea between 26 October and 2 December 2017." "When do Sydney FC play next?": "[Sydney] are playing [team] next [day] at [time]." "When do the Socooroos play next?": "The exact time for the Australia vs Japan game on August 31st is yet to be determined." "Who has won the most AFL Grand Finals?": "Collingwood have played in the most Grand Finals. Essendon and Carlton have been premiers 16 times, Collingwood 15. Only one team have won four consecutive grand finals, Collingwood in 1927, 1928, 1929 and 1930. Hawthorn won their third straight grand final in 2015, making a total of 13 grand final wins for them." "How's the traffic to the MCG?": On your way to Melbourne cricket ground, traffic is light, as usual. "What are the most common spiders in Australia?": Redback spider, Mouse spider, Trap door spiders, White-tailed spiders, Australian tarantulas, Recluse Spider. "How do you spell Woolloomooloo?": Woolloomooloo is spelled w-o-o-l-l-o-o-m-o-o-l-o-o

Fun Google Home Commands For Kids