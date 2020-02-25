Get Free Pancakes Tomorrow From IHOP

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

February 25 is National Pancake Day. In honour of this made-up holiday, IHOP is offering anyone who visits any of its locations a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

The promotion officially kicks off at 7am on Tuesday and runs through closing time, which varies depending on your IHOP. In order to get that free stack you’ll also need to dine in—no getting those pancakes to go.

As with every year, IHOP is asking people who do take advantage of the promotion to use the money they would have spent on pancakes to make a donation to one of its pre-selected charities. This year’s promotion benefits the Children’s Miracle Network and Shiner’s hospitals and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

IHOP is also upping the ante a bit this year by giving every person who participates in the promotion the opportunity to win free pancakes for life or one of 250,000 other prizes, like IHOP-themed scooters and watches.

To enter, you’ll need to visit an IHOP on Tuesday and scan the QR code on your table. When you do, you’ll be taken to an entry form for the Pancakes for Life promotion. You’ll find out instantly if you’re the winner of an IHOP-themed gift, and later on if you’re the lucky winner of unlimited pancakes.

