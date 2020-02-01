Choose An 'Unkillable' Indoor Plant With This Flowchart

The Best iPhone Apps You Probably Don't Know About

Image: iStock

Indoor plants clean the air, make our spaces look great, and could also boost productivity. But choosing the right kind of indoor plant will depend on the kind of light we have and whether or not we tend to kill plants. That's where this flowchart comes in.

The flowchart comes from home furnishing store Made and starts by asking you how much light the room gets. From there, you're asked different questions regarding the room and your level of neglect. It also offers a few basic tips for each recommended plant. There are other considerations when choosing a plant, but this is a fine place to start.

  • NegativeZero @negativezero

    One thing to bear in mind if you're looking at ZZ plants: they are toxic. Keep away from children and pets and wear gloves when you handle it.

    0

