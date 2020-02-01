Choose An 'Unkillable' Indoor Plant With This Flowchart

Image: iStock

Indoor plants clean the air, make our spaces look great, and could also boost productivity. But choosing the right kind of indoor plant will depend on the kind of light we have and whether or not we tend to kill plants. That's where this flowchart comes in.

The flowchart comes from home furnishing store Made and starts by asking you how much light the room gets. From there, you're asked different questions regarding the room and your level of neglect. It also offers a few basic tips for each recommended plant. There are other considerations when choosing a plant, but this is a fine place to start.

[Via Visual.ly]

