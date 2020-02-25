Everything You Didn't Realise Your Google Home Could Do

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

If you picked up a Google Home recently, you may be wondering what it's good for besides checking the weather and playing music. Google's smart speakers may not boast as many third-party skills as Amazon's Alexa, but there's still a ton you can do.

With that in mind, Google set up a dedicated page where you can find everything its AI Assistant is capable of. There are over "1 million things to try" according to Google, but to make things easy the list is broken down into categories such as "Home control", "Games & fun", and "Productivity". The main page also points to new and trending skills, along with a search bar in case you still can't find what you're looking for.

A quick scan of the page revealed that I could ask my Google Home Mini, "What's my Quidditch position?" to play a Harry Potter-themed game. If you're looking for something more useful, you can say, "Ask My Crypto Wallet how much is Bitcoin" to get the current price on the popular cryptocurrency, or check local wind conditions by asking, "How windy is it?"

That last one never occurred to me before, but it's going to be a real life saver for me considering the next few months of brutal New York winter weather. If you're still not satisfied, head to Google's new website now to see what else your Home speaker is capable of.

