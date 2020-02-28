Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In March

The next month is chock full of streaming goodness with a stack of old shows coming back, a slew of great movies as well a heap of great documentaries and more. We've gone through the lists and pulled together all the highlights from Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, and Amazon for the coming month. Get your snacks and drinks ready - it's going to be a great month.

Stan

Stan kicks things off with a bunch of great movies including Mark Wahlberg leading a great ensemble cast with The Italian Job - the movie that inspired me to buy a Mini Cooper a few years ago. But there are laughs as well with Sacha Baron Cohen's The Dictator as well as a few rom-coms and a number of returning and continuing series.

Highlights

The Kingmaker (1 March)

Acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Lauren Greenfield continues her exploration of extreme wealth with the most political work of her career. Filmed over five years, this portrait of Imelda Marcos chronicles her efforts to exert control in the Philippines through support for President Rodrigo Duterte and the candidacy of her son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos. Greenfield includes the voices of political dissidents who give damning testimony against the Marcos family.

Revolutionary Road (2 March)

Directed by Sam Mendes and nominated for three Oscars and starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, the story follows a young couple who begin to feel their lives slipping away after settling down together.

No Strings Attached (6 March)

Academy Award Winner Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher star in rom-com that takes a look at what happens when friends-in-need do the deed. But when a fling becomes a thing, can sex friends stay best friends?

The Machinist (13 March)

Christian Bale might have bulked up for his turn at Batman but he is a very different physique in this psychological thriller. He plays Trevor Reznik, a troubled machinist whose persistent insomnia and psychological issues lead to a death spiral of paranoia and delusion.

The Dictator (20 March)

Legendary satirist Sacha Baron Cohen returns in this laugh-out-loud political sendup following a maniacal dictator from the fictional Republic of Wadiya visiting the United States – with chaos quickly ensuing!

Stan's full March 2020 schedule

March 1

The Kingmaker – Premiere

A United Kingdom

Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8

Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 4

March 2

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 4

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 6

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 6

Revolutionary Road

March 3

All American: Season 2, Episode 15

Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 3

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 8

Playing It Cool

March 4

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 6

Tiny Furniture

Pusher

Pusher II

Pusher III

March 5

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America

Drive Hard

March 6

The Trade: Season 2 – Premiere

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 9

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 7

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 9

Dear Dumb Diary

No Strings Attached

March 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12, Episode 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 12, Episode 2

Almost Christmas (AKA All Is Bright)

March 8

Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10 – Final

Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 5

March 9

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 7

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 7

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 5

Three Monkeys

March 10

All American: Season 2, Episode 16 – Final

Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 10

Ironclad

March 11

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 7

Cockneys and Zombies

Our Day Will Come

March 12

The Deep Blue Sea

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

March 13

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 10 – Final

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 8

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 11

The Machinist

Christmas All Over Again

March 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12, Episode 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 12, Episode 3

Frozen Ground

March 15

Black Monday: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere

Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 6 – Final

60 Days In: Season 4

March 16

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 8

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 8

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 6

Masquerade

March 17

Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 5

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 12

McLaren

March 18

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 8

Shame

Starlet

March 19

Chasing Great

The Snitch Cartel

March 20

First Wives Club: Season 1 – Premiere

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 13

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 9

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 13

The Dictatorv

Tad the Lost Explorer

March 21

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12, Episode 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 12, Episode 4

Silence

March 22

Black Monday: Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4

Mousehunt

March 23

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 7

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 9 – Midseason Finale

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 9

Made in Bangladesh

March 24

Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 6

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 14

LENNONYC

Bloody Milk

March 25

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 9

Calvary

Our Time

March 26

Leavenworth: Season 1 – Premiere

Saint Frances

Breath of Life

March 27

Hidden: Season 2 – Premiere

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 14

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 10

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 15

The Italian Job (2003)

Khumba

Berry Bees: Season 1 (Part 1)

Swallow

March 28

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 12, Episode 5

Term Life

Horrid Henry

March 29

Black Monday: Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Maze

March 30

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 8

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 10 – Midseason Finale

The Guilt Trip

Suicide Tourist

The Shiny Shrimps

March 31

Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 7

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 16

Press: Season 1

After the War

Netflix

As Netflix sees agreements with the big studios, particularly Disney, end, it's becoming increasingly dependent on its own productions. And while that means familiar movies are falling off its schedule, lots of great shows and movies produced by or exclusively for Netflix are popping up. However, there are some ripping additions to its licensed movie library this month including Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight and Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.

Original series

Paradise PD: Part 2 (6/3/20)

As the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise, the squad contends with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes and a nuclear threat.

The Protector: Season 3 (6/3/20)

While a new threat takes over Istanbul, Hakan faces a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

The Circle Brazil (11/3/20)

Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

On My Block: Season 3 (11/3/20)

Season 3 of the comedy series that follows a diverse group of friends, as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles.

Hospital Playlist (12/03/2020)

Five doctors, whose friendship goes back to their days in med school, band together at one hospital as colleagues in the VIP wing.

Elite: Season 3 (13/3/20)

When another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Women of The Night (13/03/2020)

Haunted by a shadowy past, the wife of a rising star in Amsterdam's mayoral office finds herself drawn into the city’s underworld of sex and drugs.

Kingdom: Season 2 (13/3/20)

The zombie period drama set in Korea's Joseon era returns for Season 2.

The Valhalla Murders (13/3/20)

An ambitious Icelandic detective teams up with a cop from Norway to investigate a series of murders that may be connected to a heinous trauma.

Bloodride (13/3/20)

A Norwegian anthology series that blends horror with dark Scandinavian humour, setting each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.

100 Humans (13/3/20)

One hundred diverse volunteers participate in experiments that tackle questions about age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human.

Rugal (16/3/2020)

A police detective who loses everything to a criminal organisation seeks payback when he gains special abilities through biotechnology.

Feel Good (20/3/20)

Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London while navigating a new relationship and dealing with sobriety.

Dare Me (20/3/20)

Mystery, drama and danger hit a high school cheerleading squad ruled by brash Beth and her loyal BFF Addy when a new coach arrives in their small town.

The Letter for the King (20/3/20)

A young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message in this sweeping fantasy series.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Limited Series (20/3/20)

This limited series chronicles the incredible true story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American self-made millionaire.

Signs (25/03/2020)

When a young woman's murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Unorthodox (26/3/20)

A young woman flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn. Then her past catches up to her.

Black Lightning: Season 3 (26/3/20)

Cress Williams ("Prison Break") brings DC's first major African American superhero to life in this multilayered series, now returning for Season 3.

Ozark: Season 3 (27/3/20)

The Emmy-winning series about a suburban family laundering millions in the Missouri Ozarks returns for Season 3.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (27/3/20)

Classic cars get massive makeovers courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

The English Game (Coming Soon)

In 1870s England, two footballers on opposite sides of a class divide forge a bond that helps bring the upper-class gentleman’s sport to the masses.

Weekly series

Riverdale: Season 4 (4/3/20)

Image: Netflix

Daring adventure meets chilling darkness as Riverdale explores a new side of grief and the gang prepares for the ultimate test: senior year.

Heartland: Season 13 (1/3/20)

Set in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta, “Heartland” is the longest-running Canadian TV drama in history, following life on the iconic Heartland ranch as Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her family deal with running the horse ranch that has been in their family for six generations.

Netflix Originals

I am Jonas (6/3/20)

A turbulent past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage love affair with the impulsive, twisted and yet irresistible Nathan.

Guilty (6/3/20)

When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

Spenser Confidential (6/3/20)

Just out of prison and investigating a twisted murder, Spenser is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly. Based on the popular books; Mark Wahlberg stars.

El silencio de la ciudad blanca (6/3/20)

A detective inspector is pushed to the edge while he hunts the ritualistic murderer that has been terrorizing a city in Spain's Basque Country for two decades.

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (8/3/20)

In this silent short set in 1970s Pakistan, 14-year-old Pari longs to be a pilot, unaware that her father plans to marry her off to a much older man.

Lost Girls (13/3/20)

A mother's quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

Ultras (20/3/20)

A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Maska (20/3/20)

A young man sets out to become a movie star, until a summer romance shows him the fine line between dreams and delusions. Starring Manisha Koirala.

The Platform (20/3/20)

In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

Curtiz (25/3/20)

Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of "Casablanca" in 1942.

The Occupant (Hogar) (25/3/20)

An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that lives there and will do anything to go back to the life he had before.

The Decline (27/3/2020)

As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Apprehending a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated.

Uncorked (27/3/20)

A young man faces his father's disapproval when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family's barbecue business.

Mark of the Devil (27/3/20)

When two sisters open an ancient book that ushers evil into their midst, a possessed priest wrestling with his own demons becomes their only salvation.

Licensed Movies

From Time to Time (1/3/20)

A haunting ghost story spanning two worlds, two centuries apart. While staying at his grandmother's house during the last days of the Second World War, 13-year-old Tolly is magically transported back in time, appearing as a ghost to his ancestors and helping to solve an age-old mystery.

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL' BAND FROM TEXAS (1/3/20)

Candid interviews, never-before-seen archive footage and celebrity fan testimonials provide insight into the history of ZZ Top — the Southern rock 'n' roll-blues band featuring Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.

Barnyard (1/3/20)

Like the other animals in the barn, Otis the bull (Kevin James) likes to sing and play while the farmer is away. However, the carefree bovine must soon find the courage to be a leader when, unexpectedly, he finds himself in a position of great responsibility.

Where the Wild Things Are (1/3/20)

Feeling misunderstood at home and at school, mischievous Max (Max Records) escapes to the land of the Wild Things, majestic — and sometimes fierce — creatures. They allow Max to become their leader, and he promises to create a kingdom where everyone will be happy. However, Max soon finds that being king is not easy and that, even being with the Wild Things, there is something missing.

Focus (1/3/20)

Nicky (Will Smith), a veteran con artist, takes a novice named Jess (Margot Robbie) under his wing. While Nicky teaches Jess the tricks of the trade, the pair become romantically involved; but, when Jess gets uncomfortably close, Nicky ends their relationship. Three years later, Nicky is in Buenos Aires working a very dangerous scheme when Jess — now an accomplished femme fatale — unexpectedly shows up. Her appearance throws Nicky for a loop at a time when he cannot afford to be off his game.

Hotel Transylvania (1/3/20)

When monsters want to get away from it all, they go to Count Dracula's (Adam Sandler) Hotel Transylvania, a lavish resort where they can be themselves without humans around to bother them. On one special weekend, Dracula invites creatures like the Invisible Man, the Mummy and others to celebrate the 118th birthday of his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). However, an unforeseen complication unfolds when an ordinary human unwittingly crashes the party and falls in love with Mavis.

The Dictator (1/3/20)

Gen. Aladeen (Sacha Baron Cohen) has ruled the oil-rich North African country of Wadiya since the age of six, when 97 stray bullets and a hand grenade killed his father in a hunting accident. After an assassination attempt takes the life of yet another body-double, Tamir (Ben Kingsley), Aladeen's uncle and most trusted adviser, convinces Aladeen to go to New York. Unfortunately, Aladeen has a less-than-friendly reception from exiled Wadiyans, who want their country freed from his despotic rule.

Moneyball (1/3/20)

Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all wrong. Faced with a tight budget, Beane must reinvent his team by outsmarting the richer ball clubs. Joining forces with Ivy League graduate Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), Beane prepares to challenge old-school traditions. He recruits bargain-bin players whom the scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. Based on the book by Michael Lewis.

The Karate Kid (2010) (1/3/20)

When his mother's career results in a move to China, 12-year-old Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) finds that he is a stranger in a strange land. Though he knows a little karate, his fighting skills are no match for Cheng, the school bully. Dre finds a friend in Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), a maintenance man who is also a martial-arts master. Mr. Han teaches Dre all about kung fu in the hope that Dre will be able to face down Cheng and perhaps win the heart of a pretty classmate named Mei Ying.

Escape from Alcatraz (1/3/20)

Frank Morris (Clint Eastwood), a hardened con with a history of prison breaks, is sent to serve the rest of his life sentence at Alcatraz — America's most infamously brutal and inescapable maximum security prison. Morris quickly realizes the prison's dehumanizing effects and clashes with its cruel warden (Patrick McGoohan). Fed up with life at Alcatraz, Morris and two convict brothers (Fred Ward, Jack Thibeau) meticulously plan the unthinkable: an escape from the island.

Team America: World Police (1/3/20)

When North Korean ruler Kim Jong-il (Trey Parker) orchestrates a global terrorist plot, it's up to the heavily armed marionettes of the highly specialized Team America unit to stop his dastardly scheme. The group, which includes the thespian-averse technology expert Chris (Matt Stone), not only has to face off against Jong-il, but they must also contend with F.A.G., the Film Actors Guild, a cadre of Hollywood liberals at odds with Team America's "policing the world" tactics.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (1/3/20)

The Rev. Moore (Tom Wilkinson) is prosecuted for the wrongful death of a girl thought to be demonically possessed, because he administered the church-sanctioned exorcism that ultimately killed her. Prosecuting attorney Ethan Thomas (Campbell Scott) contends that the young woman, Emily (Jennifer Carpenter), suffered from schizophrenia and should have been medically diagnosed. Meanwhile, defense lawyer Erin Bruner (Laura Linney) argues that Emily's condition cannot be explained by science alone.

Unforgiven (1/3/20)

When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel workers post a reward for their murder, much to the displeasure of sheriff Little Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman), who doesn't allow vigilantism in his town. Two groups of gunfighters, one led by aging former bandit William Munny (Clint Eastwood), the other by the florid English Bob (Richard Harris), come to collect the reward, clashing with each other and the sheriff.

I, Frankenstein (1/3/20)

Two centuries after Dr. Frankenstein assembles and reanimates his creature, Adam (Aaron Eckhart) is still living. He becomes embroiled in a war between two immortal races: gargoyles, the traditional protectors of mankind, and evil demons. Since Adam is neither human nor demon, gargoyle Queen Leonore (Miranda Otto) and demon Prince Naberius (Bill Nighy) each want him for their own purposes. It is up to Adam to discover his inner humanity and the reason for his continued existence.

Any Given Sunday (1/3/20)

Four years ago, DAmato's (Al Pacino) Miami Sharks were at the top. Now, his team is struggling with three consecutive losses, sliding attendance, and aging heroes, particularly 39-year-old quarterback Jack "Cap" Rooney (Dennis Quaid). Off the field, DAmato is struggling with a failed marriage and estranged children, and is on a collision course with Christina Pagniacci (Cameron Diaz), the young president/co-owner of the Sharks organization.

Double Jeopardy (1/3/20)

Framed for the murder of her husband, Libby Parsons (Ashley Judd) survives the long years in prison with two burning desires sustaining her — finding her son and solving the mystery that destroyed her once-happy life. Standing between her and her quest, however, is her parole officer, Travis Lehman (Tommy Lee Jones). Libby poses a challenge to the cynical officer, one that forces him to face up to his own failings while pitting him against his superiors and law enforcement colleagues.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (1/3/20)

To his friends and loved ones, young Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) appears to be an ordinary executive; however, he has secretly worked for the CIA for years. Ryan was originally brought in to crunch global data, but when he uncovers a carefully planned scheme to crash the U.S. economy and spark global chaos, he becomes the only man with the skills to stop it. Now a full operative, Ryan finds himself caught between his secretive handler, his clueless fiancee and a brilliant Russian leader.

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (1/3/20)

Irascible Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) and his young and impressionable grandson, Billy (Jackson Nicoll), set out on a road trip across America. Hidden cameras capture their insane and shocking encounters with a diverse set of unsuspecting citizens, including male strippers, disgruntled contestants (and their mothers) from a children's beauty pageant, mourners at a funeral home, patrons at a biker bar and more. Based on the "Jackass" TV series.

Jackass: Number Two: Unrated Version (1/3/20)

Daredevils (Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O) go for the gross-out when they subject an unsuspecting public to more outrageous stunts and practical jokes. Danger, pain and bodily fluids are in plentiful supply as the gang tries to up the ante in the continuous quest to shock and annoy.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (1/3/20)

A deadly virus from a secret Umbrella Corporation laboratory underneath Raccoon City is exposed to the world. Umbrella seals off the city to contain the virus, creating a ghost town where everyone trapped inside turns into a mutant zombie. Alice (Milla Jovovich), a survivor from Umbrella's secret lab, meets former Umbrella security officer Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory) and mercenary Carlos Oliviera (Oded Fehr). Together, they search for a scientist (Jared Harris) who might be able to help.

The Big Sick (1/3/20)

Kumail is a Pakistani comic, who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As their relationship blossoms, he soon becomes worried about what his traditional Muslim parents will think of her. When Emily suddenly comes down with an illness that leaves her in a coma, Kumail finds himself developing a bond with her deeply concerned mother and father.

Collateral Beauty (1/3/20)

When a successful New York advertising executive (Will Smith) suffers a great tragedy, he retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time and Death. When his notes bring unexpected personal responses, he begins to understand how these constants interlock in a life fully lived and how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

The Hateful Eight (1/3/20)

While racing toward the town of Red Rock in post-Civil War Wyoming, bounty hunter John "The Hangman" Ruth (Kurt Russell) and his fugitive prisoner (Jennifer Jason Leigh) encounter another bounty hunter (Samuel L. Jackson) and a man who claims to be a sheriff. Hoping to find shelter from a blizzard, the group travels to a stagecoach stopover located on a mountain pass. Greeted there by four strangers, the eight travelers soon learn that they may not make it to their destination after all.

Freshman Year (3/3/20)

In this prequel to the 2002 frat-party hit, cocky college freshman Van Wilder (Jonathan Bennett) arrives on the campus of Coolidge College to discover that, far from the nonstop party he expected, the school is run with military-style precision by Dean Reardon (Kurt Fuller). Teaming up with his pot-smoking roommate, Farley (Nestor Aaron Absera), and misfit Asian transfer student Yu Dum Fok (Jerry Shea), Van challenges the system while wooing the straitlaced Kaitlin (Kristin Cavallari).

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything (4/3/20)

Creating a unique mix of punk, emo and trap, Lil Peep is set to bring a new musical genre to the mainstream when he dies of a drug overdose at just 21 years old.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (7/3/20)

In 1979 young Donna, Tanya and Rosie graduate from Oxford University — leaving Donna free to embark on a series of adventures throughout Europe. On her journeys, she makes the acquaintances of Harry, Bill and Sam — the latter whom she falls in love with, but he's also the man who breaks her heart. In the present day, Donna's pregnant daughter, Sophie, dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her mother's old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

Deliver Us from Evil (11/3/20)

As a veteran member of a South Bronx precinct, NYPD Sgt. Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana) has seen more than his share of dark and horrifying events — so many that they have begun to poison his soul. Sarchie further finds his beliefs and understanding pushed to the limit when he and his partner investigate a particularly bizarre incident. He forms an alliance with a renegade priest (Edgar Ramirez), who tries to convince Sarchie that real evil — and demons — do exist.

New Year's Eve (12/3/20)

Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. A rock star (Jon Bon Jovi) and his ex-lover (Katherine Heigl) clash at an exclusive party; a singer (Lea Michele) becomes stranded with a killjoy (Ashton Kutcher) on the way to a New Year's gig; a nurse (Halle Berry) stays with a dying patient (Robert De Niro) as he tries to hang on long enough to see the ball drop in Times Square one last time.

All Saints (13/3/20)

Michael Spurlock decides to trade in his corporate sales career to become a pastor. Unfortunately, his first assignment is to close a country church and sell the prime piece of land where it sits. He soon has a change of heart when the church starts to welcome refugees from Burma. Spurlock now finds himself working with the refugees to turn the land into a working farm to pay the church's bills.

The Emoji Movie (13/3/20)

Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone's very existence.

Watchmen (15/3/20)

In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered, masked vigilante Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley) uncovers a plot to kill and discredit all past and present superheroes. As he reconnects with his retired associates, only one of which has true powers, Rorschach glimpses a far-reaching conspiracy involving their shared past and catastrophic consequences for the world's future.

Blended (15/3/20)

Recently divorced mom Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and widowed dad Jim (Adam Sandler) let their friends push them into a blind date, which goes disastrously wrong. Unsurprisingly, neither wants to see the other ever again. However, fate intervenes when both Jim and Lauren, unbeknown to each other, purchase one-half of the same vacation package at a South African resort; they and their children are forced to share the same suite and participate in a slew of family activities together.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (15/3/20)

Sick of ceding the spotlight to Bugs Bunny (Joe Alaskey), Daffy Duck is unceremoniously fired by studio boss Kate Houghton (Jenna Elfman) when he demands equal pay and billing. Daffy goes on a studio lot rampage, taking down security guard D.J. Drake (Brendan Fraser) in the process, who is also sacked. But when D.J.'s A-list actor dad (Timothy Dalton) is kidnapped by the evil Mr. Chairman (Steve Martin), D.J. and Daffy try to rescue him, while also being pursued by Kate and Bugs.

Action Point (19/3/20)

D.C. is the crackpot owner of Action Point — a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as his estranged daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved park and his relationship with Boogie, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must risk everything to pull out all the stops and save the day.

2012 (21/3/20)

Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor), world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. When the global cataclysm finally occurs, failed writer Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) tries to lead his family to safety as the world starts falling apart.

Paddington 2 (21/3/20)

Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes. One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop — the perfect present for his beloved aunt's 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy's big celebration.

Unfriended: Dark Web (21/3/20)

After finding a laptop, a young man goes online to play a game with five of his good friends. He shows them a mysterious folder that plays disturbing videos of people who appear to be in danger. They then receive an anonymous message that tells them they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister, while the others must watch helplessly in terror.

HERE COMES THE GRUMP (21/3/20)

An evil wizard presides over the entire world and has banished all happiness, smiling and laughter. Terry, a normal boy, teams up with a princess to put a stop to the wizard's reign and return happiness to the world.

The Post (25/3/20)

Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper — The Washington Post. With help from editor Ben Bradlee, Graham races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. Together, they must overcome their differences as they risk their careers — and very freedom — to help bring long-buried truths to light.

Annabelle Comes Home (25/3/20)

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artifacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room's evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple's 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young babysitter.

Dolphin Tale (26/3/20)

While swimming free in the ocean, a young dolphin gets caught in a trap and severely damages her tail. Though she is rescued and transported to Clearwater Marine Hospital, her tail cannot be saved, and the prognosis is dire. What the dolphin, now named Winter, needs is a miracle. She gets that miracle in the form of a marine biologist (Harry Connick Jr.), a prosthetics designer (Morgan Freeman), and a devoted boy (Nathan Gamble), who find a way to help Winter swim again.

Flatliners (27/3/20)

Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. The bold adventure begins when they trigger near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. As their trials become more perilous, each must confront the sins from their past while facing the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side.

Annie (31/3/20)

An orphan in a facility run by the mean Miss Hannigan (Carol Burnett), Annie (Aileen Quinn) believes that her parents left her there by mistake. When a rich man named Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks (Albert Finney) decides to let an orphan live at his home to promote his image, Annie is selected. While Annie gets accustomed to living in Warbucks' mansion, she still longs to meet her parents. So Warbucks announces a search for them and a reward, which brings out many frauds.

The Bounty Hunter (31/3/20)

Milo Boyd (Gerard Butler), a down-on-his-luck bounty hunter, thinks he's seeing an upswing in fortune when he gets a call to bring in his bail-jumping ex-wife, a reporter named Nicole (Jennifer Aniston). Milo considers the job an easy payday, but Nicole quickly escapes to chase a lead on a murder case. The former spouses play an escalating game of one-upmanship, until they suddenly find themselves on the run for their lives.

The Tourist (31/3/20)

During an impromptu trip to Europe to mend a broken heart, math teacher Frank Tupelo (Johnny Depp) finds himself in an extraordinary situation when an alluring stranger, Elise (Angelina Jolie), places herself in his path. Their seemingly innocent flirtation turns into a dangerous game of cat and mouse while various people, who all think that Frank is Elise's thieving paramour, Alexander Pearce, try to capture the pair.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (31/3/20)

A single suburban father (Kevin James) works at a mall as a security guard to make ends meet, and he takes his job very seriously, even though most of his colleagues and customers don't. As the holidays approach, Paul gets his moment to shine when Santa's little helpers shut down the mall down and take hostages, including his daughter and girlfriend. He realizes no one knows the place better than he does, and he mounts his trusty steed, a Segway, and goes to the rescue.

Battle: Los Angeles (31/3/20)

For many years, humans have reported various UFO sightings around the world, fueling speculation about the existence of life on other worlds. In 2011, mankind learns the truth the hard way when alien invaders attack. One by one, the world's great cities fall, leaving Los Angeles as the battleground for humanity's last stand. It's up to a Marine staff sergeant (Aaron Eckhart) and his platoon to draw a line in the sand against a powerful enemy unlike any previously encountered.

Madeline (31/3/20)

Parisian schoolgirl and orphan Madeline (Hatty Jones) schemes to save her boarding school and home from being closed and sold by its owner, the severe Lord Covington (Nigel Hawthorne), whose benevolent wife (Stéphane Audran) has recently passed away. Madeline's sweet antics are often a burden to her goodhearted but stern headmistress, Miss Clavel (Frances McDormand), whose true appreciation of Madeline is revealed when Madeline and a schoolboy named Pepito (Kristian de la Osa) are kidnapped.

Original comedy

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (3/3/20)

Now halfway through her twenties, Taylor Tomlinson is ready to leave her mistakes behind her. Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1 (2018), Taylor divulges the lessons she's learned in her first hour-long comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis. Premiering globally on March 3, Taylor talks about working on yourself, realistic relationship goals, and why your twenties are not actually “the best years of your life.”

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (10/3/20)

A new stand-up special from comedian Marc Maron.

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (17/3/20)

Comedian Bert Kreischer is back, and shirtless once again, in his second Netflix Original comedy special, Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy. Bert candidly shares hilarious stories about his daughter’s period party, a pushy arms dealer, and an inside joke with a Starbucks barista. Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy premieres globally on Netflix on March 17, 2020.

Ladies Up (Coming Soon)

Rising India-based comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam bring no-holds-barred humor to this stand-up series.

Original documentary

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (6/3/20)

Image: Netflix

Ugly Delicious returns for a second season from James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville. The second season of the hit series continues to challenge both our taste buds and our minds as Chef Chang travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. And this season ventures into more of the unknown, including the world of parenting as Chang gears up to become a first time father. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe among others.

Dirty Money: Season 2 (11/3/20)

The critically-acclaimed investigative series Dirty Money, from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, returns for a second season. Dirty Money provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

Fangio: El hombre que domaba las maquinas (20/3/20)

Juan Manuel Fangio was the Formula One king, winning five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used

Tiger King (20/3/20)

A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (25/3/20)

"In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities faced a future shaped by isolation, discrimination and institutionalization. Camp Jened, a ramshackle camp “for the handicapped” in the Catskills, exploded those confines. Jened was their freewheeling Utopia, a place with summertime sports, smoking and makeout sessions awaiting everyone, and campers felt fulfilled as human beings. Their bonds endured as they migrated West to Berkeley, California — a promised land for a growing and diverse disability community — where friends from Camp Jened realized that disruption and unity might secure life-changing accessibility for millions.

There's Something in the Water (27/03/2020)

Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Oscar and Emmy award-nominated actor-director Ellen Page engages in deeply personal and political dialogue with women at the forefront of some of Nova Scotia’s most urgent environmental crises. Based on the book of the same name by Ingrid Waldron, “There's Something in the Water” explores the topic of environmental racism, poignantly shining a light on the Canadian government’s current and historical decisions to prioritize the profits of large corporations over the health of indigenous and black communities.

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage-: Episode 3 & 4 (New Episodes, Coming Soon)

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

Kids and family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (1/3/20)

Driveway dance parties, birthday treasure hunts — and going to the doctor to fix a flat tire. Whatever life brings, Cory's gassed up and ready to go!

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (5/3/20)

From surprising stage performances to spraying colors with friends, join baby Bheem for all his Holi hijinks during the special spring festival.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (10/3/20)

Image: Netflix

You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (16/3/2020)

After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission!

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (20/3/20)

The teen drama based on the award-winning Israeli series "Ha-Hamama" returns for Season 4.

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 (20/3/20)

From outdoor adventures to shopping extravaganzas, Archibald can't wait to experience everything this great, big world has to offer.

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (20/2/2020)

Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!

Buddi (20/3/20)

Following the day-to-day adventures of five best "Buddis," this colorful and entertaining series is targeted at children under 4.

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (25/3/2020)

It’s time to take flight again! Join YooHoo and his adorable crew as they travel the world to help animal friends, one marvelous mission at a time.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (27/3/20)

It's the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and keep it safe from evil pirates.

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (27/3/20)

When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue?

Original anime

Castlevania: Season 3 (5/3/20)

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

BEASTARS (13/3/20)

In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (19/3/20)

Image: Netflix

Dai Sato, the creative mind behind “Cowboy Bebop,” further explores and expands upon the “Altered Carbon” universe in this anime adaptation.

Sol Levante (23/3/20)

An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world's first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.

7SEEDS: Part 2 (26/3/20)

The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, "7SEEDS" returns for Part 2.

Highlights

Daddy's Home (1/3/20)

Brad Whitaker (Will Ferrell) is a kindhearted radio executive who wants to be the best possible stepfather to his wife's (Linda Cardellini) two children. When her freewheeling ex-husband, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), breezes back into town, Brad's feeling of insecurity quickly develops into an inferiority complex. As Dusty demonstrates his flair for athletics, home repair and bad-boy charisma, Whitaker finds himself in a no-holds-barred battle to one-up his rival and win the approval of his family.

Always a Bridesmaid (1/3/20)

Image: Netflix

Corina is always asked to be the bridesmaid for everyone's wedding, and she starts to wonder will she always be a bridesmaid or whether, one day, she too will be a beautiful bride.

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1/3/20)

Cat and mouse duo Tom and Jerry reluctantly work together to save a young girl from her evil aunt. The popular cartoon cat and mouse are thrown into a feature film. The story has the twosome trying to help an orphan girl who is being berated and exploited by a greedy guardian.

School of Rock (1/3/20)

Overly enthusiastic guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) gets thrown out of his bar band and finds himself in desperate need of work. Posing as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school, he exposes his students to the hard rock gods he idolizes and emulates — much to the consternation of the uptight principal (Joan Cusack). As he gets his privileged and precocious charges in touch with their inner rock 'n' roll animals, he imagines redemption at a local Battle of the Bands.

Arrested Development: Season 5 New Episodes (16/3/20)

Michael Bluth, a widower with a 13-year-old son, named George-Michael, is forced to keep his large and dysfunctional family together after his father is arrested for shifty accounting practices at the family-owned conglomerate and the Bluth family assets are frozen, making each member of the eccentric family panic.