Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In February

We're already on to our second month of the year and that means another truckload of new content is heading your way. As always, more shows and movies are coming across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in February 2020 to take up even more of your precious free time. Here's all of them bundled up into one giant post.

Stan February highlights

Stan's got a number of returning shows this month with Better Call Saul's fifth season and Jim Carrey's Kidding coming back for season two. If you're a fan of Wu Tang Clan, you'll be happy to hear a new biographical series is coming as well as a docuseries.

Better Call Saul: Season 5 (24 February)

In season five of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. Starring three-time Golden Globe nominee Bob Odenkirk, with Dean Norris returning as DEA Agent Hank Schrader, this explosive prequel series is a darkly comic crime drama that follows the story of small-time lawyer James "Jimmy" McGill (Odenkirk) and a series of extraordinary, and often tragic, events that break his spirit and lead him to create his dodgy lowlife scam artist alter-ego.

Kidding: Season 2 (9 February)

Jim Carrey returns as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds, anchoring a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when Jeff’s family begins to implode, he finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (17 February)

Jane Levy (Castle Rock) stars in this musical dramedy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder, who after an unusual event suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbour and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realises this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift. Featuring a stellar cast, including Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Alex Newell (Glee), Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers) and Peter Gallagher (The O.C.), alongsIde special guest star Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), this extraordinary series is sure to capture your heart and have you singing loud and proud.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (14 February)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men (14 February)

This limited docuseries looks back on the career of the Wu-Tang Clan, combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. Their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to overcome the poverty, violence and oppression of their New York neighbourhoods. But it was music and their shared lyrical genius that allowed them to form the most recognised musical movement in the world, all while walking the tightrope that links business with brotherhood.

Wrong Man (10 February)

This groundbreaking, six-episode documentary series from Oscar®-nominated and Emmy Award®–winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) examines the cases of three different inmates who are serving life sentences on murder convictions but who claim innocence. The first season of Wrong Man had a tangible impact on all three cases that were examined. In the second season, the series will continue to uncover new theories and reveal startling new evidence that could prove that three new inmates are, in fact, not guilty.

Stan's full February 2020 schedule

1 February

The Final Quarter

2 February

Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll

3 February

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 2

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 2

Fading Gigolo

4 February

All American: Season 2, Episode 11

Time out of Mind

5 February

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 2

Boulevard

6 February

Hidden: Season 1

A Decent Man

7 February

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 5

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 10

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 3

High Rise

Monster Island (2017)

8 February

Goldstone

9 February

Power: Season 6, Episode 15

Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2

Last Knights

10 February

Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 1

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 3

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 3

Amer

11 February

All American: Season 2, Episode 12

Goddess of Love

12 February

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 3

Manglehorn

13 February

Lean on Pete

Run

14 February

Wu Tang: An American Saga: Season 1

Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 6

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 11

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 4

Miffy the Movie

15 February

Love and Friendship

16 February

Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4

Henry's Crime

17 February

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 4

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 4

Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 2

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 1 & 2

How To Plan An Orgy In A Small Town

18 February

All American: Season 2, Episode 13

Outcast

19 February

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 4

Turbo Kid

20 February

My Generation

The Debt

21 February

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 7

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 12

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 5

Catastrophe: Season 4

Ozzy

22 February

Shelter (2014)

Holding the Man

23 February

Kidding: Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6

Life (2015)

24 February

Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 1

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 5

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 5

Wrong Man: Season 2, Episode 3

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1, Episode 3

Romy's Salon

25 February

All American: Season 2, Episode 14

Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 2

Good Trouble: Season 1

26 February

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 5

Nymphomaniac Vol. 1

Nymphomaniac Vol. 2

27 February

Mr. Turner

Fight Girl

Tailgate

28 February

Everything's Gonna

Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 8

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 13

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 6

Top Cat Begins

Summer Children

29 February

Kings of Mulberry Street

Netflix February highlights

Netflix's lineup of licenced content is pretty impressive this month with the third John Wick chapter, Hot Fuzz and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution all heading to the service this month. Some popular Netflix Originals are also dropping this February with anticipated sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, as well as second seasons for both Narcos: Mexico and Altered Carbon.

Blades of Glory (1 February)

In 2002, two rival Olympic ice skaters were stripped of their gold medals and permanently banned from men's singles competition. Presently, however, they've found a loophole that will allow them to qualify as a pairs team.

The Blacklist: Season 7 (10 February)

Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. He tells the FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world that he has compiled over the years and is willing to inform on their operations in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (28 February)

John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

Netflix's full February 2020 schedule

1 February

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Love Jacked

Sergio

Philomena

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Baby Driver

Blades of Glory

Transformers: Age of Extinction

3 February

Team Kaylie: Part 3

4 February

She Did That

Faith, Hope & Love

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!

5 February

La boda de la abuela

The Pharmacist: Limited Series

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

#cats_the_mewvie

6 February

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

7 February

My Holo Love

Locke & Key

Horse Girl

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

8 February

The Coldest Game

Van Helsing: Season 4

10 February

The Blacklist: Season 7

11 February

CAMINO A ROMA

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Q Ball

Instant Hotel: Season 2

12 February

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

13 February

Love is Blind - A 3 week event

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Dragon Quest Your Story

14 February

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

Happy Gilmore

Evan Almighty

Step Up: Revolution

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

The Chronicles of Riddick

Smokin' Aces

Hot Fuzz

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Notting Hill

Tower Heist

The Eagle

17 February

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

19 February

The Chef Show: Volume 3

20 February

Spectros

21 February

Gentefied

Puerta 7

Babies

Glitch Techs

Pup Academy

22 February

Girl On The Third Floor

25 February

Every Time I Die

26 February

I Am Not Okay With This

27 February

Altered Carbon: Season 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution

28 February

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Unstoppable

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

La trinchera infinita

All The Bright Places

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

29 February

The Dark Tower

Foxtel

Heading to Foxtel this month is a number of classic movies, including 8 Mile, The Breakfast Club and some of the Fast & Furious installments. New releases like Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Rocketman will also be making their debuts.

Foxtel's full February 2020 schedule

1 February

Surviving R. Kelly Pt II: The Reckoning S.1 (episodes added weekly)

300

Behind Enemy Lines

Fast & Furious 5

Fast & Furious 7

Master And Commander

Money Train

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ali G Indahouse

Arthur

Date Night

The Change-Up

The Guilt Trip

The Replacements

42

8 Mile

A Beautiful Mind

A Bigger Splash

Any Given Sunday

Babel

Chicago

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Crazy Heart

Dallas Buyers Club

Dreamgirls

Only God Forgives

Slumdog Millionaire

The English Patient

The Green Mile

The Hours

The Mercy

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

A Fish Tale

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Agent Cody Banks

All She Wishes

Casper

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

Narnia: Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Fatal Attraction

Field Of Dreams

Hot Shots!

Indecent Proposal

Joe Versus The Volcano

M.A.S.H

Revenge of the Nerds

Spies Like Us

The Breakfast Club

The Color Purple

The Exorcist

The Longest Yard (1974)

Barbie And The Starlight Adventure

Barbie: Spy Squad

Barnyard

Sammy's Great Escape

Skin

Becoming Jane

French Kiss

One Fine Day

Shall We Dance?

She's The One

The First Wives Club

The Vow

When Sparks Fly

Cape Fear

Insidious

Let Me In

Murder by Numbers

Red Riding Hood

The Cell

The Others

Thicker Than Water

Zero Dark Thirty

2 February

In Pursuit With John Walsh S.1

3 February

My Dream Home S.8

4 February

Central Intelligence

The Great British Bake Off S.10

Serial Killer: The Devil Unchained S.1

5 February

The Greatest Race S.1

6 February

Larry Crowne

Summer House S.4

7 February

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

9 February

Robbing Your Relatives S.2

10 February

Shah’s of Sunset S.8

Venus, Bacchus & Mars Uncovered S.1

Opera Legends S.1

12 February

Design Twins S.1

13 February

Katy Keene S.1

14 February

High Maintenance S.4

15 February

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar

The Romantics

16 February

Chicken Run

Yesterday

The Trial Of Christine Keeler S.1

Inside The Ambulance S.7

17 February

The Brothers Grimm

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver S.7

18 February

Never Look Away

19 February

Flight

The Fatal Conflict: Judea And Rome S.1

Family Man, Family Murderer: An Id Murder Mystery S.1

MH370: The Untold Story

20 February

Eraser

21 February

Kung Fu Panda 2

Strike Back S.8

24 February

The Walking Dead S.10B

26 February

Gogglebox Australia S.11

Wrongly Released: Free To Kill S.1

27 February

Salvage Kings S.1

28 February

Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Rocketman

29 February

Straight Outta Compton

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Disney Plus February highlights

Toy Story 4 (5 February)

Image: Disney

Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend! Toy Story 4 is a soaring masterpiece stuffed with spectacular animation, humor and heart.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (21 February)

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday 21 February. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”

Disney Plus' full February 2020 schedule

5 February

Toy Story 4

7 February

Marvel's Runaways (S1)

Diary of a Future President - Ep 104 "The National Mall"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 114 "Toy Story: Toy Bins"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 114 "Dynamic Daniella"

One Day at Disney - Ep 110 "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"

Pixar In Real Life - Ep 104 "Toy Story: Traffic Cone Rescue"

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

14 February

Cheaper By The Dozen

Mrs. Doubtfire

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Splash

Diary of a Future President - Ep 105 "Whistleblower"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 115 "Princess & The Frog: Lily Pads"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 115 "Roving Robbie"

One Day at Disney - Ep 111 "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"

15 February

One Strange Rock (S1)

21 February

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

The Peanuts Movie

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Diary of a Future President - Ep 106 "Habeas Corpus"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Ep 202 - "Alaska to Marry Me"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 116 "Aristocats: Headbands"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 116 "Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally"

One Day at Disney - Ep 112 "Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer"

28 February

Diary of a Future President - Ep 107 "Foreign Relations"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Ep 203 "A Flashy Proposal"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 117 "The Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 117 "Superior Salvador"

One Day at Disney - Ep 113 "Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Ep 702 "A Distant Echo"

Amazon Prime Video February highlights

Hunters: Season 1 (21 February)

Hunters, created by David Weil, will premiere exclusively February 21, 2020 on Prime Video. Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele and led by legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (7 February)

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles tells the story of a talented team striving to compete for a championship in the face of inevitable change.

Amazon Prime Video's full February 2020 schedule

1 February

Jexi

2 February

Death in Paradise: Season 7

7 February

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season 2

Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat: Season 2

Poms

16 February

Yesterday

21 February

Hunters: Season 1

28 February

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Rocketman

Poison Rose

29 February

The Secret Life of Pets 2