Eight Reasons You Shouldn't Kill Spiders

For some people spiders have been a source of fear for years. But in reality, they deserve to instil a sense of amazement. There are plenty of reasons to love and not hate spiders, but let's start with just eight.
Spiders have amazing survival strategies, beautiful colour displays, complex social interactions, and play important roles in our ecosystems.
Here are eight reasons (one for each leg… or eye!) to love, not hate spiders.
#1 They like to play dress-ups
There are many species of spider that have evolved to look very unspiderlike in order to avoid being eaten or to sneak up on their prey.
One fantastic example is a group of spiders that look like bird poo when they curl up on a leaf. They even leave a white pool of silk to complete the effect.
I don't want to second-guess the author or anything but I'm actually pretty sure that's not a wolf spider in the image following this sentence. Wolf spiders have dark stripes that run lengthways down their heads and abdomens, like this:
http://www.spiders.com.au/panel-wolf-1.gif
Unless that is a sub-species of wolf spider I'm unfamiliar with.
I don't want to second guess you, WhitePointer, but...
Are you familiar with all of the 100 genera and 2300+ species spiders called "wolf spider"? That's just in the family Lycosidae. Seriously though, when people talk about physical features (like dark stripes) on a spider they forget there are hundreds of different species that look virtually identical and the only way to REALLY tell the difference is under a 500X+ magnification with a taxonomy archive on hand for correlating data to. So in order to know if said spider is the real "wolf spider" and not some imitation: we need an entomologist that is a taxonomist.
Even if it is a Wolf Spider it's not the species that's most recognisable as a Wolf Spider, especially in Australia.
I blame the scientists and their stupid naming systems.