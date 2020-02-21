Eight Reasons You Shouldn't Kill Spiders

For some people spiders have been a source of fear for years. But in reality, they deserve to instil a sense of amazement. There are plenty of reasons to love and not hate spiders, but let's start with just eight.

Spiders have amazing survival strategies, beautiful colour displays, complex social interactions, and play important roles in our ecosystems.

Here are eight reasons (one for each leg… or eye!) to love, not hate spiders.

#1 They like to play dress-ups

There are many species of spider that have evolved to look very unspiderlike in order to avoid being eaten or to sneak up on their prey.

One fantastic example is a group of spiders that look like bird poo when they curl up on a leaf. They even leave a white pool of silk to complete the effect.