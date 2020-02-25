Why Aren't You Making Your Own Peanut Butter?

Image: Getty Images

If you have a food processor and five minutes, you can make your own peanut butter. As well as potentially helping you avoid preservatives, doing it yourself means you can add a variety of flavourings to customise to your taste.

As healthy living weblog Loves Veggies and Yoga points out, freshly-made peanut butter is much nicer than the standard store-bought item. All you need to do to make your own is add around 500g of roasted peanuts to your food processor and let it run for five minutes or so, until it reaches the desired consistency.

The peanuts will go from crushed to powdered into a paste and then a "dough ball" before reaching a buttery texture. You may have to pause a few times to scrape down the sides of the container. There's no need to add butter, oils or other condiments - the nuts contain all the flavour and consistency you need.

For an easy flavour change you can use honey-roasted or spicy peanuts. Other options include cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, or even liqueurs such as Kahlua or Baileys.

