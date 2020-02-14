Costco Is Launching Online Delivery In Australia

Image: Getty Images

If you're one of the types who likes to purchase industrial quantities of toilet cleaner in bulk – but don't like actually driving anywhere to do so – you're in luck. Costco has announced it is bringing online shopping and delivery to Australia. Here are the details.

Costco's online shopping service is officially happening - but it will only be available to those who have forked out for a membership and signed up for an online account.

“We’re thrilled to share that online shopping is coming to Australia soon,” the wholesaler says on its website. “Just like shopping at the warehouse, this service will be available exclusively to our members.”

Shoppers who have a Costco membership, which costs $60 per year, will be notified when delivery is available in their area. At present, Costco delivers to business customers within a 20 kilometre radius of its Docklands warehouse in Melbourne.

As we reported last year, Costco's $78m warehouse at Kemps Creek in Sydney's west will be used as a distribution base for its various bulk-sized items.

While $60 might seem steep for an annual online shopping membership, it makes sense for big ticket items. If you're buying a new 4K TV or computer, for example, you'll get that back on your first purchase given some of the discounts they offer.